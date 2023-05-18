31
- Ichikawa Saranosuke’s suicide note was exposed and is now out of danger | Suicide Note | Ichikawa Saranosuke | Suicide_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com ent.sina.com.cn
- “Hansawa Naoki” 47-year-old Ichikawa Saranosuke “was lying at home with his parents”!Mother dead, father dying | Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- “Hansawa Naoki” male star left a suicide note lying down at home and his parents died Lianhe Zaobao
- Ichikawa Saranosuke’s family fell at home and his mother was confirmed dead at the scene|Ichikawa Saranosuke|Parents|Kabuki_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com ent.sina.com.cn
- “Hansawa Naoki” actor shocking news and his parents down at home! 8world
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Suicide of the journalist Bozzo, also convicted on appeal the publisher Citrigno: 4 years and 15 days for private violence