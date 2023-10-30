Iconic Mexican Actor Fernando Almada Passes Away at Age 94

Actor Fernando Almada, known as one of the icons of Mexican cinema, has passed away at the age of 94. The National Association of Actors of Mexico (ANDA) confirmed the news on Monday, October 30. Almada, along with his brother Mario, established themselves as part of the famous ‘Mexican western’ genre, with the duo featuring in over 100 films together. The cause of Fernando Almada’s death has not been disclosed. The ANDA message expressed deep regret and offered condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Fernando Almada had previously retired from the film industry and refrained from making public statements, even during the passing of his brother in 2016. The Figueroa family has faced several tragedies, and this recent death has further added to their grief. Further details about the actor’s demise are yet to be revealed.

