Iconic Mexican Group Los Temerarios Announces Separation After 46 Years of Musical Success

Los Temerarios Announce Their Farewell After 46 Years Together

In a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram, iconic Mexican regional and romantic ballad group Los Temerarios have announced their decision to separate musically, bringing an end to their legendary career. The artists, headed by brothers Adolfo Ángel and Gustavo Ángel Alba, expressed their gratitude to their fans for the immense love and support they have received throughout the decades.

“After more than 46 years of sharing our vocation and music with our fans, we have made the difficult decision to part ways,” the statement read. “The upcoming tour scheduled from September 2023 to November 2024 will be our last together, but we promise to give our best and perform with the same love and respect we have always shown.”

The group also promised to continue expressing themselves through their music on stage during their remaining shows. They expressed eternal gratitude to their devoted fans who have been the driving force behind their successful career.

The dates for their final tour have been posted on their Instagram account, and they have assured fans that they will honor the previously scheduled concerts in September and November 2023. Additionally, they plan to hold concerts in Mexico, the United States, and various Central and South American countries in 2024 as a gesture of appreciation to their loyal supporters.

Los Temerarios, formed in the late 1970s in Fresnillo, Zacatecas, by the Angel brothers and their cousin Fernando Ángel González, quickly rose to fame and achieved tremendous success. They have released over 20 albums and have been recognized with numerous accolades, including Grammy and Latin Grammy nominations, and Premio Lo Nuestro awards.

The group’s name, according to sources, was inspired by a comic book character called ‘The Reckless Fugitive’, which Adolfo Ángel stumbled upon while reading a Kaliman comic. The name represents the daring and boldness that Los Temerarios brought to their music.

Aside from their musical accomplishments, Adolfo Ángel, also known as ‘El Temerario Mayor,’ has had a colorful romantic history. He has been romantically linked to several celebrities in the entertainment industry, including Verónica Castro, Chantal Andere, Alessandra Rosaldo, Ninel Conde, Mariana Seoane, Sissi Fleitas, and Wendy González.

While Los Temerarios bid farewell to their iconic career, their music will forever live on as a testament to their immense talent and the impact they have made on the Mexican regional and romantic ballad genre.

