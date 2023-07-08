Iconic Trendsetter Hiroshi Fujiwara Collaborates with Sotheby’s for Exquisite ‘PERSONAL EFFECTS’ Auction

Sotheby’s Collaborates with Hiroshi Fujiwara for “PERSONAL EFFECTS” Auction

After successful partnerships with trend influencers NIGO and Pharrell Williams, renowned auction house Sotheby’s is now joining forces with the godfather of streetwear, Hiroshi Fujiwara, for an extraordinary auction titled “PERSONAL EFFECTS.”

The event takes its name from a book published by Fujiwara in 2009, featuring a collection of carefully selected objects. While the specific items up for auction remain undisclosed, the title serves as a tantalizing hint of what’s to come. With Fujiwara’s impeccable taste and exceptional eye for detail, the auction is poised to unveil a truly covetable selection of rare and unique pieces.

Enthusiasts can expect to find out-of-print collections, exclusive collaborations, and never-before-released samples among the highly anticipated lots. The auction promises to be a treasure trove for both avid collectors and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The “PERSONAL EFFECTS: Hiroshi Fujiwara” auction is slated to begin officially at 11 o’clock on July 11. Sotheby’s is expected to unveil more details about the event in the near future.

