ICONIQ STUDIO TBLEAGUE Street Fighter Ken Genuine 1/6 Action Figure

ICONIQ STUDIO TBLEAGUE Street Fighter Ken Genuine 1/6 Action Figure

Original Title: ICONIQ STUDIO TBLEAGUE Street Fighter Ken Genuine 1/6 Action Figure

Iconiq Game Series (IQGS) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure Ken Masters – 1/6 Scale Street Fighter Collectible Figure – IQGS-04 Here comes the new challenger!

Capcom, Iconiq Studios and TBLeague are proud to present the second in our line of Street Fighter figures, highly detailed 1/6th scale Ken Masters.

Featuring our specially developed seamless body, fully articulated, capable of replicating Ken’s signature special attacks, including the Shoryuken and Fire Kick, thanks to the included accessories.

This figure includes two game-accurate head sculpts and two interchangeable hair sculpts, allowing you to capture a variety of different styles and looks. The figure also includes a wired belt and costume, as well as some hands to capture his fighting pose.

Accessories:

2 game-accurate head sculpts, including neutral and combat 2 interchangeable hair styles, including long ponytail and classic short hair

1 Shoryuken Fire Fist effect accessory

1 Fire kick accessory and stand

6 hands

2 pairs of feet

1 base with movable pole

Official price: 1838 yuan

Estimated shipment: Q1 2024

