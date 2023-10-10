“I’D RATHER BE WITH THE REAL THING THAN THE JOKE HIT” – FUZZMAN IN THE MICA INTERVIEW – mica

“Welcome to nowhere”. FUZZMAN aka HERWIG ZAMERNIK his new album – Jürgen Plank talked to him about the serious themes of the album, packed in pop music, as well as about nothingness, nirvana (not the band!). The musician and producer also tells us FUZZMAN, why “You Suffer” is different from NAPALM DEATH is working on the new album and what that has to do with his sons. And he answers the question of what happens with global success NAKED LUNCH might have happened.

Your new album is called “Welcome to Nothing”. What is that nothing you’re aiming at?

Herwig Zamernik: What is nothingness? Everything is nothing. If you look at it from the outside, everything is relatively small. The song “Only War for You” was the initial spark for the album for me. The line comes in this song “Wellcome to nowhere” ago and that was just a state I found myself in. Of course there is something negative about this song, so “Welcome to Nothing” is also something negative. For me, the line was there as a title from the beginning and the feeling runs through the album for me. It’s not just negative, because if you take the Buddhists, nothingness, nirvana, is also a good thing. And that’s how I feel about it too.

What would be the negative?

Herwig Zamernik: There are plenty of reasons to be grumpy. If you think about it a bit or if you’re as old as me. Age not only brings with it that one becomes balanced and wise, but also that one becomes more permeable. And I also feel that the fuse is getting shorter. This means that if something or someone annoys me, I give it more space. “Only War for You” deals with narcissistic people who really get on my nerves.

To what extent is the fictional character Fuzzman separated from you and Fuzzman is allowed to say things that you might not dare say or what is this relationship like?

Herwig Zamernik: Always the way I want it. Fuzzman isn’t really a fictional character; There is already a lot in common. But of course: I can emphasize as much of this character as suits what I want to say. I can say that this is Fuzzman and I have nothing to do with it, or that this is actually me. I can control it, and I take it upon myself.

How about this album, which is quite reflective for me. Is there more of you coming through?

Herwig Zamernik: Perhaps. I didn’t think the last album was particularly “happy Pepi” either. I believe that all my albums are personal too. When I decide to make an album, it’s usually a retreat in which I give myself the space to deal with personal things. I don’t push the fictional figure in front of me, but rather take the space to capture things or current situations as I see them in this phase. It’s nothing more than that. An album is not a manifesto.

“THE BEAT THAT I LOVE DOES NOT JUST SING ABOUT THE BEAUTIFUL WORLD AND GREAT LOVE”

Musically, you use hit pieces and use the lightness of the music to introduce us to topics such as narcissism, farewell or existential questions. Is this the path you’re currently taking?

Cover “Welcome to Nowhere”

Herwig Zamernik: Yes, obviously. I’ve never seen Schlager as having to be light. The hit song that I love doesn’t just sing about the beautiful world and great love. But also about misfortune or unfulfilled love. For me, this hit thing is the second stage of the fictional character: that the fictional character Fuzzman Saying about yourself ‘I am Schlager’ is something I can push along as I please. Since the music elite takes themselves far too seriously in their work and service, I distance myself from that and say that I make hits. Maybe next time I’ll make a grindcore record because being a pop singer annoys me.

This is perhaps also a statement about the times we are currently in, in which everything is constantly negotiable: everyone can define themselves differently at any time, even the genders are optional.

Herwig Zamernik: I’m always a pop singer, that’s true. But yes, I decide how I present myself, and in this respect I completely agree that everyone should decide for themselves when it comes to their gender. I think that’s completely fine. This is the grace of the place of birth, that people here have this freedom to make their decisions without being hanged like in other parts of the world. This is my idea of ​​a free world, and as an artist I reserve the right to support it, even if it is less important than the basic right to be free and self-determined.

I decide how much I emphasize a fictional character or not. Basically everything I say is very personal. It is an assertion, just as everything in art is an assertion, and so I reserve the right to assert whatever I want.

One song on the album is called “Mein Südland”, which I heard as a critical anthem in Carinthia. It’s also about exclusion. Is the song a critical declaration of love?

Herwig Zamernik: As an umbrella term you can say that it is a critical declaration of love. I used quotes from the Carinthian Heimatlied, the state anthem. A hymn is ambivalent for me anyway: absurd and cruel things are always presented as something wonderful that one should be proud of. Where the border was written with blood and hardship is included as a line in the Carinthian homeland song. There is nothing worse than writing the border with blood and hardship. But then people stand there and say: wonderful! The fourth verse of the Carinthian Heimatlied was written later by an avowed National Socialist and is very controversial.

But the melancholy of this region is also close to me. That’s why it’s true: this is a loving but also critical examination of this southern country, which can also be pretty nasty.

On the last album there was a song for your mother, on this one there was a song for the next generation, for children growing up.

Herwig Zamernik: I have three sons and the last son moved out last year. When the last one moves out, an era ends. That’s what this song is about. It’s about showing that you can accept this farewell and give it the space it needs instead of losing yourself in sadness. This is an important turning point in a person’s life.

“THE TIME I THIRSTED TO ACHIEVE WORLD FAME WAS THE ONLY UNWORTHY TIME OF MY LIFE FOR ME AS A HUMAN.”

Speaking of cuts: In life there are branches or strands of development that have a decisive influence on what happens next. Would have Naked Lunch achieved worldwide fame, what would have happened in this case? Would you even as Fuzzman Make music? Do you ever think about questions like this or is it not really a question for you?

Fuzzman (c) Ingo Pertramer

Herwig Zamernik: It’s not really a question because it didn’t happen and you also learn to complete things. But I have with Oliver (Anm.: Oliver Welter) We already talked about it after it was clear that we weren’t going to be world stars and weren’t going to play in the world‘s stadiums, which was a strange request anyway. An unworthy time. The time when I thirsted for world fame was, for me as a human being, the only unworthy time of my life. We didn’t know any better back then. We were young.

But we probably wouldn’t be alive anymore: we were out and about so excessively back then that we both would have just shot each other away. We probably wouldn’t be there anymore. I can’t say whether that’s good or bad. But I’d rather be there. I much prefer to be there and do what I do.

There is a cover version on the new album: “You Suffer” by Napalm Death is only 1.3 seconds long and is considered the shortest song in the world. Why did you choose “You Suffer”?

Herwig Zamernik: There are several reasons for this. The initial spark for this was: Firstly, as a family we don’t just go on a mountain hike once a year – if we can manage it – but we always go to concerts together, to which we invite each other. This is a family event. And we were there together Napalm Death in the Arena. This was one of those trips, and I thought it was one of the most beautiful concerts ever. It was a fantastic concert! They shoot like crazy for an hour and a half and it is what it is. It’s grindcore. And there was such a warmth and a beautiful, embracing atmosphere in the room Arena. This type of music is close to me and I feel connected to it, including in my posture. So I agreed with my sons that we would cover this song together. We met in my studio, set everything up and they recorded it. I just recorded that.

It’s a statement, also out of love for this band Napalm Death, to my sons, to this music and scene that I thought was cool back then. What’s more, it fits extremely well at this point in the album.

With this shouted question “Why?”, I think the song also fits the basic mood of the album.

Herwig Zamernik: Exactly, it was just right for me. The text says “but, why?”, but you can also hear it Napalm Death just “Why?” I think it’s amazing how much you can tell with so little, with a song called “You Suffer” with the lyrics “but, why?” That’s big, that’s art history if you ask me.

The singer Resi Reiner released an album this year. Like you, she makes her own version of Schlager. Do you follow what the next generation is doing musically?

Herwig Zamernik: Yes, I closed them last year too Fuzzstock invited. I don’t follow that much because I mostly make music myself and enjoy the silence when I leave the studio. But I get it when someone like Resi pops up. It’s really cool that she does that, and how she does it.

When it comes to hits, there is now also a trend to make funny hits. Strangely enough, making hits has become cool again in recent years. What I also perceived as a rebellion against the indie elite, who think everything that doesn’t work in their pattern is bad, and which is why I declared myself a pop singer as a provocation. This has now become pseudo-socially acceptable by making funny hits. I don’t include Resi among them. But I’m not interested in that. I find that really silly. I prefer the serious hit. I prefer the real thing to the joke hit.

Thank you very much for the interview.

Jürgen Plank

Live:

October 13, 2023 STWST, Linz

October 14, 2023 Bakery, Innsbruck

October 21, 2023 Theaterhalle 11, Klagenfurt

10.11.2023 PPC, Graz

11.11.2023 Bertholdsaal, Weyer

November 16, 2023 Milla, Munich

17.11.2023 Gold, Ulm

18.11.2023 ARGE, Salzburg

November 25th, 2023 ARENA, Vienna

++++

