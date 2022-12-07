The dashboard of the record-breaking car behind an iPhone: the idea came from the jewelers of Caviar, a Russian company specializing in the customization of the not-new Apple mobile phone in its cross-connected creations that bring together art, technology and stories related to people and famous objects, which have seen fit to be inspired this time by the Campbell-Railton Blue Bird. That is the first car in the world to exceed the speed of 400 kilometers per hour on the ground in 1932, on the American Daytona track, designed and driven by the British driver Malcolm Campbell. The same one who gave the Swiss watchmaker Rolex the inspiration, precisely with his record-breaking car, to create the very famous Daytona chronograph, which later became a must on Paul Newman’s wrist in the film inspired by the famous American race.





Just a Daytona is intact set in a workmanlike manner in the chassis of the iPhone 14 pro by Caviar. A smartphone intended for a very select few, given the only 3 examples expected, reinforced in the structure with titanium and entirely coated in pvd: material used by Rolex to create cases, dials and straps of its rarest and most sought-after watches. However, the Rolex watch is not the only addition to the iPhone, it is part of a composition with decorative dials in gold and enamel (speedometer, oil and fuel gauge) and three lever switches that reproduce the image of the dashboard of the Bluebird.





“Overcoming human capabilities and the laws of nature has been Malcolm Campbell’s life goal and the Apple smartphone is to be considered as one of the most relevant technological inventions of this century. The iPhone 14 pro Daytona pays homage to those who have the courage to push the limits,” say Caviar. Limits that, however, those interested in buying the very exclusive gadget must be able to overcome first of all in the bank account since to have it you need to spend around 135,000 euros. This also happens in the world of luxury and cars.