ideas for you to be inspired

Carnival is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated holidays of the year and is marked by a period of great music, dancing and fun. Whether enjoying on the street with the blocks, in clubs and closed events or with the samba schools of various cities in the country, the important thing is to play and enjoy the revelry in style.

However, if you want to avoid crowds and prefer to enjoy your holiday at home with friends, you cannot fail to invest in a beautiful carnival decoration to get in the mood. To help you, we have separated some inspirations and decoration tips for you to decorate your home. Let’s go?

Carnival decoration tips to decorate your home

For revelers on duty, decorating the house can make all the difference for those who will receive friends and enjoy the holiday with great joy and excitement. Here are some tips you can invest in to decorate your home with creativity:

Cores: in a Carnival decoration you can dare and abuse the colors and you don’t have to think about what goes with what.

Environment: Do you live in an apartment? So, just move the sofa and optimize the space. If you have a garden, take the opportunity to decorate outdoors and use nature to your advantage.

Ornaments: there is no rule here, you just have to throw what you already have at home and reuse or even buy some traditional items from carnival parties such as bugles, colorful umbrella which is the symbol of frevo, whistles, fun headbands, bracelets neon, feathers, paper ornaments, Hawaiian necklace etc.

Fantasia: there is no Carnival without costume, right? Invest in one that matches your style. And to top it all off, take care of the makeup and glitter.

masks: they are the face of Carnival and there are several styles, colors and models for you to throw yourself into the revelry.

confetti: the confetti bags are great choices to enjoy the party with friends and make the decoration more cheerful, colorful and very bright.

Menu: food can also be part of the decor. After all, you can put decorations, make colorful toppings and fun sprinkles.

Carnival decoration inspiration

Carnival is synonymous with revelry, party and lots of joy. Therefore, preparing the house to receive friends and making everything colorful and lively will make all the difference. Get inspired by the images we’ve selected and create fun environments to enjoy the party:

Your home decorated in style for Carnival

