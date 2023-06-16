IDN App Review: News and Entertainment in One Hand

IDN App: News and Entertainment in One Hand. Who currently rarely or never even watches TV? Even if there is a TV, it’s just a streaming service for those who want to watch what we can arrange for ourselves. Who also looks for the latest news and information via cell phone? On and on, looking for entertainment is also really enough just via cellphone. It can be through social media timelines, or the most practical way is through the IDN App, a very complete news reading and live streaming application.

IDN Applications, Latest News and Live Streaming Platforms

So, IDN App is a platform from IDN Media which has a vision to democratize information. Simply put, everyone has the right to access quality, reliable and anti-hoax news! This IDN App targets generation Z, most of whom think that reading news is a boring activity.

Therefore, the IDN App comes with a complete appearance. Not only news, but also provides lots of interesting features that spoil its users. Um, it’s just me, who’s not gen Z, really interested, you know, IDN App.

Various Interesting Features of the IDN App

1. Convenient Interface

As soon as we opened the IDN App, we were immediately greeted with a very comfortable interface. We will not be confused to access what menu we want. There is a selection of news, starting from the latest, viral, trending as well as popular tags.

There is also IDN Live to be able to access live streaming, and there is Quiz (My favorite!) which can be fun but fun to play quizzes with various topics from food, relationships, travel, etc. More specifically, here are some interesting features in the IDN App.

2. Complete and Reliable News

When I open the IDN App, I’m amazed because the updates are really fast (?). In just one hour there are already a lot of available news from various categories. Anyway, you won’t be afraid to miss the news, just open the IDN App, read it!

The news and articles also do not recognize hoaxes, because as a news aggregator application, IDN’s news sources are from the well-known IDN Media Network, such as IDN Times, Popbela, Popmama, which of course goes through a process of accuracy and quality of good and reliable news.

3. Topics Suitable for Readers’ Interests

There are many choices of topics, we can choose from the explore menu. Starting from business topics, parenting, beauty, food, relationships, sports, health, to Korean topics. If you do the math, there are more than 20 topics available.

As a content writer, this topic is really useful for me. Looking for ideas, inspiration, or research on what’s currently trending and busy.

And of course, the news and articles are guaranteed to be of good quality and anti-hoax.

4. Exciting and Varied Entertainment Through Live Streaming

On the IDN App, we can watch our favorite streamers with a variety of interesting content. Some sing, share tips, or stream games online. From IDN itself, there are also several live programs, for example chatting with streamers, or a kind of podcast with various guest stars.

Oh yes, at IDN LIVE viewers can give gifts to streamers, you know. Sounds familiar huh? I’m glad there are more platforms for creators to express their creative ideas in a positive way.

5. Can Be a Place to Find Money!

Yup, so on IDN App we don’t only read news and watch live streaming, but we can also become writers and streamers. So cool right?

The method is also easy. To become a streamer, all we have to do is open a live room and start a live streaming session. You can get money from the gifts given by the audience.

So, for those who prefer to write rather than live in front of the camera, we can send articles and get points if someone reads our writing. So, those points can later be redeemed for cash.

After we submit the articles, later there will be a team of editors who will assist in correcting every article that has been written by users. So that you can be sure that all published articles are worthy of publication and the quality is guaranteed and the information is up-to-date.

Come on, Download the IDN App Immediately, News and Entertainment in One Hand

So, that was the review from IDN App. Personally, since downloading the IDN App, reading news has become really fun. Every morning read the news comfortably, without being distracted by the timeline that has ads, right? Not to mention the netijen comments which are sometimes magically true.

So come on, download the IDN App immediately on the Playstore and Appstore. Free! Enjoy reading news and entertainment in one hand.

Tons of love,