Idol Transformation, A-SOUL Xiangwan’s Birthday Party Top Stage_TOM ENTERTAINMENT

At 8 pm on June 11, Xiang Wan (Ava), a member of the super-popular virtual idol girl group A-SOUL, celebrated her birthday with Dingwanren (Xiang Wan’s nickname for fans) in the Bilibili live broadcast room. Fans from all over the world got together through the live broadcast room and sent birthday wishes to Xiang Wan. This birthday party was wonderful and became an indelible memory in everyone’s hearts. The peak popularity of the live broadcast room exceeded 1000W+, and the popularity value and revenue were both TOP1 of the day.

The live broadcast of the birthday party had a lively atmosphere, and Xiang Wan brought everyone a wonderful performance through dance after dance.The much-anticipated birthday dress was displayed through gorgeous transformation effects. The birthday dress that Xiang Wan wore was like a fairy who came out of a fairy tale. The elegant gauze skirt hangs down gently, exuding an intoxicating sweetness. Delicate lace and bowknots were embroidered on her shoulders and waist, and the fluffy long skirt brought a soft and romantic atmosphere, as if to bring people into a dream world.







This birthday party not only has gorgeous costumes, but also gorgeous scenes. Through the series of different dances, Xiangwan seamlessly switched between the four scenes of starry sky, ocean, desert, and forest. The exquisite scenes and special lighting effects demonstrated the strong technical strength of the A-SOUL team.







In addition, scene interaction props were also well presented in the live broadcast of the birthday party. Whether Xiangwan rides the Ferris wheel in Seaside Paradise and enjoys the scenery of the Zhijiang River with Dingwanren; or Xiangwan and Jiaran ride giant jellyfish across the seabed. Realistic effects and interactions immerse the viewers watching the live broadcast one after another. Everyone is still brushing up on the barrage, “Give me a seat”, “Everyone is crowded, let’s ride the Ferris wheel together” and so on; The nonsensical barrage content below actually just proves the A-SOUL team’s polishing and deep cultivation of interactive content, so that every viewer can be immersed in the scene.







In addition to the stage content and technical presentation, another highlight of this birthday party was the live broadcast cooperation between A-SOUL and Alien Electrolyte Water. The virtual idol A-SOUL girl group and Alien Electrolyte Water jointly launched the “Electrolyte Girl” limited edition. Xiang Wan and Bella presented the product’s selling points one by one through a humorous interpretation of the plot, and fans swiped their screens one after another, “Order already placed!”.

The production of customized virtual product props breaks the dimensional wall and allows products to be combined with live content. Perhaps this is the new model of e-commerce in the future? The author also learned from various sources that this limited edition of “Electrolyte Girl” is online Afterwards, it received rave reviews, and some channels were out of stock.







At the end of the birthday party, Xiang Wan showed everyone her continuous efforts and accumulation on the road to becoming an idol through the unfolding of the “Little Evening Diary”, and she is constantly running forward every day, full of dreams. Everyone is also full of expectations and blessings for Xiang Wan’s future life and career, and hopes that she can continue to shine in the days to come. At the end of the birthday party, Xiang Wan also expressed her heart through the original song “Little Evening Diary”.







This birthday party is full of joy. I wish Xiang Wan all the best and a happy life in the future!



