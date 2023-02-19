Home Entertainment Idols work hard to make money SM Entertainment is still in deficit, founder Li Xiuman was exposed to embezzling 770 million yuan- Lianhe Zaobao
Entertainment

Idols work hard to make money SM Entertainment is still in deficit, founder Li Xiuman was exposed to embezzling 770 million yuan- Lianhe Zaobao

by admin
Idols work hard to make money SM Entertainment is still in deficit, founder Li Xiuman was exposed to embezzling 770 million yuan- Lianhe Zaobao
  1. Idols work hard to make money SM Entertainment is still in deficit, founder Li Xiuman was exposed to embezzling 770 million yuan Lianhe Zaobao
  2. SM founder Li Xiuman was exposed to embezzling 2.5 billion and was wanted by Interpol Sin Chew Daily
  3. The idol’s hard-earned money went into his pocket. Korean media kicked out Li Xiuman’s private embezzlement of 744.3 billion in 23 years|Entertainment Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. Li Xiuman did not respond to D Agency’s revelation that SM Entertainment denied the company’s tax evasion|Li Xiuman|SM Entertainment|D Agency_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Mobile Sina.com
  5. D agency broke the news that Li Xiuman embezzled 744.3 billion from SM Entertainment, was wanted by Interpol and sentenced to 2 years in prison: “Greed brings disaster” KSD Korean Star Network
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Dance, choreographer Micha van Hoecke dies

You may also like

The original author of “Heavy Purple” published an...

A Closer Look at Dior by Mystery Ranch’s...

Liam Neeson thinks “Star Wars” has lost its...

PETER PHILIPS, creative and image director of DIOR...

“Captain Marvel 2” released a new poster, postponed...

Don’t say these 8 kinds of words to...

8 spring 2023 trends from New York Fashion...

Through the Lens: A glimpse into Jony J’s...

Clair Global ٶ Solid State Logic L650 ̨

Take the First Look at the Newest Olive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy