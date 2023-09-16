If authoritarianism is the spirit of the times that runs through regimes and democracies

What euphoria! At the end of the Second World War a collective exultation pervaded Europe and the United States: intellectuals and politicians from the Old and New Continent in unison sanctioned the belief that the Western world that emerged triumphant from the conflict would eradicate any type of authoritarianism. Where did their assumption come from? They believed that, with the defeat of Nazism and Fascism, the advantages represented by the liberal democratic model would become apparent to public opinion across the globe in such an indisputable and evident way that within a couple of generations every type of dictatorship would be eliminated from the world. face of the earth. Were there concrete conditions for this orientation to be widely shared? In reality, not really: the communist countries in the years of the Cold War did not seem at all willing to abandon autocracies and illiberal forms of government. And the nations in Africa that appeared to be on the verge of emerging from centuries of colonial subjugation did not consider equality between the sexes, the abolition of exploitation, fair pay, freedom of speech and freedom as priorities in their path to emancipation. cult.

The euphoria, however, almost like a magical thought continued to smolder under the ashes: a confidence similar to that which had matured in 1945 with the end of the war resurfaced between 1989 and 1991. The fall of the Berlin Wall seemed to have put out game the entire communist system and so even then the collective imagination lit up and set off fireworks. Within a few years, it was said, the flowers of democracies will sprout from the ruins of communism and even the third world countries that had looked with sympathy at real socialism will adapt.

But how did the erroneous belief arise that the expansion of liberal democracy is an immutable phenomenon, a form of government that can and should last forever? Paolo Mieli asks himself this in the evocative journey in which he analyses The century carritary (Rizzoli). The century to which the former director of The print he was born in Corriere della Sera it is not only and exclusively the twentieth century but it is certainly an anomalous period: it is well over a hundred years old and reaches the present day. In fact, it is difficult to maintain that from the beginning of the twentieth century to today, the principles we hold most dear, such as freedom, cooperation, friendship and equality, have expanded and spread throughout the world. On the contrary, authoritarian regimes have not diminished, intolerance is growing in the form of sexism, racism, violation of rights and also as aggression between states, breakdown of international relations and the end of the utopia of global cooperation. The pages in which Mieli travels from Russia to China and Afghanistan are vibrant with passion and indignation for the many errors of perspective and shortcomings of analysis. The Western world has estimated with cynical optimism its own military, technological and cultural capabilities as necessarily successful. For this reason, there are many misunderstandings born in the “authoritarian century” that Western democracies have never bothered to clarify. Thus, for example, the United States in 1972 celebrated the historic meeting in Beijing, mediated by Henry Kissinger, between American President Richard Nixon and Mao Zedong as a form of China‘s submission to capitalism and democracy. There was the belief that the Chinese economy, having become available to the market, was also about to open up to democracy and freedom. This misunderstanding of the time reverberates today on the two major world powers, the USA and the former Celestial Empire, which find themselves, contrary to the expectations of the past, in a creeping conflict that is about to explode. Even in Afghanistan, this is another example, the West harbored mega illusions, believing that a modern democratic system could put a gag on it and silence centuries-old rivalries and tensions. Instead, a country like Ukraine, which has shown itself to be very eager to emerge from the authoritarian century and become more European, has been invaded and attacked. For this reason, Vladimir Putin used the style and language of the “good guys” who worked alongside the democracies in the Second World War. He expresses himself in terms of “denazification” and in July 2020 he laid the foundations of the invasion through a pamphlet in which he developed parallels between the twentieth-century past and the present and attributed the start of the Second World War to the surrender of France and England to the Hitlerian diktats.

Mieli, accompanied by a rich harvest of historical events, passes from the traces of authoritarianism in past centuries – from Gregory VII to the Templars, to African slaves, to the court of the Popes – to authoritarianism in our tomorrow. In fact, the West is fueling authoritarian attitudes within itself that are destined to grow. An example of this is cancel culture, which Mario Vargas Llosa pointed out as a malignant and toxic trend that reproduces falsehoods and creates conflicts. The subtitle of the bookBecause the good guys never winis revealing, highlights the many anti-democratic gray areas and announces in tones that are not dark but simply prescient what may also happen in the future of democracies that believe they are vaccinated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

