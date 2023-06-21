If we all pull in the same direction, we are an important team.

Belgrano’s campaign shows it as one of the teams with the fewest goals against in the LPF. El Pirata conceded only 17 goals in 20 dates and in 11 games he finished with an undefeated fence, 10 times defended by Nahuel Losada and the rest by Manuel Vicentini.

Nahuel Losada, one of the players with the best performance of the year, assured: “I am thinking only of Belgrano, I am very happy and things are working out for me. I have a great goalkeeper coach (Marcelo Misetich) who keeps me in shape and when one gets it he clings to it and takes care of it, ”he said, referring to some versions that linked him to other First Division teams.

Regarding the team’s game, the goalkeeper assured that “we are working on the way to approach the matches. There are few spaces, speed is another and basic issues must be adjusted to grow into more complex issues. We have to accommodate issues in the midfield, because that is an important facet of the team”.

Asked if these “two faces” of the Pirate go through a more mental than football issue, he said: “It is totally like that, because the fervor that you have when our people are there makes us play in a way and when we leave home, we can we relax more than usual and play differently. Also, when they score against us it costs us more than necessary to turn the result around and an error is marked”.

The team has its goal quota in Pablo Vegetti, but it is not counting on the contribution of other teammates, since the captain scored 11 of the 17 goals achieved: “This shows that the midfielders are not reaching the goal, that is why they are working to release them and that they dedicate themselves more to attacking. We have to connect the lines more, something that has cost us the entire championship, we have to be honest that it was like that. But we are happy because we are at the top of the table in this first year in the First Division, which was to consolidate and we are on our way to getting into a cup”.

When playing badly, self-criticism is more than necessary and Losada maintains: “Everyone at the club has to be connected: players, assistants, coaching staff and leaders. Because if we all pull in the same direction, we are an important team that makes people talk. But, when the guard is lowered, our defects are seen”.

About the idiosyncrasy of this Belgrano: seasoned in the ascent and with the base of the champion, the goalkeeper says: “We got used to winning last year. We started this one and we kept winning, we had a stumble and we got back on our feet to continue on the right track. Now they lost a few away games and it makes us hesitate, because we are not used to that, but we know that we have slowed down and we must take charge that by raising our individual level we will improve”.

Matías “el Caco” García left the team seven games ago due to injury and his absence was noticeable, but Losada understands that “the disorder in the middle of the field affected us a bit, we couldn’t find order. There, the players who entered did not have the organization quota that we needed and the team did not have that in the middle, they entered us easily, but now we stand better in the middle of the field, we understood the movements that we had to make and they have been achieved local results. It is true that we lack a visitor, but in this last game it improved and I understand that we deserved the draw”.

Finally Losada assures that “we are in a good campaign and we know that all together we are very good and we could be fighting higher, so we are a little bitter not having more. But that bad campaign away from home makes people talk about us that way, but we have shown it outside of Córdoba, so we have to improve and in 15 days we can get away points”.

