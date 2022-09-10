China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Tonight (September 10th) at 20:45, “If You Are the One” will accompany you to spend the Mid-Autumn Festival romantically with you! A male guest who strives to be the “best boyfriend” goes online, so what is the “best boyfriend”? The answers of the three teachers were enlightening. Another male guest who is a math teacher appeared on the stage. After listening to his emotional experience, the three teachers agreed that feelings cannot be calculated by “mathematical logic”, and it is more important to open each other’s hearts.

What is “Best Boyfriend”?Do what you want without breaking the rules

The male guest Li Yue has always longed to be the “best boyfriend” in his relationship, “I have a ‘best boyfriend’ competition with my friends. On the one hand, I compete with bench presses and squats in the gym, and I will help my girlfriend to carry things in the future. It’s not a problem; on the other hand, it’s more than cooking, everyone cooks a few dishes, and everyone comments on each other. Although we are single now, we still want to improve ourselves and try to be the ‘best boyfriend’.”

Li Yue’s first love was introduced by a friend, “He knew that I was good at roller skating, and girls were not very good at it, so he wanted me to show it. But I take care of girls’ feelings very much. I think two people do things together that only one person is good at. At times, we still have to take care of each other, and we do this to be happy, not just to express ourselves.” Is it more important to show your charm or take care of the other person’s feelings? sparked on-site discussions. Female guest Liu Ziwei said: “I am a person who is eager to let the other party understand my advantages. I will show myself first, and then slowly teach him to ease the relationship.” Liang Xinyue said: “I hope boys can show themselves as much as possible. In this way, I will have a sense of admiration for him.” Mou Xinyi recounted an experience of her own, “My ex was very good at skiing, he only cared about playing on the advanced track and left me on the elementary track, which is completely unacceptable to me. , I can’t appreciate how good he is, it just makes me feel cold.”

Huang Lan said: “Mr. Meng Fei said on the stage, ‘No matter how good a person is, if he treats you badly, he actually has nothing.’ No matter how capable or talented a person is, if the other person cannot feel it Being cared for and loved is equal to zero. The ‘best boyfriend’ as I understand it is not the standard to be better than everyone, but to make the girlfriend gain warmth and happiness. As the female guest said, a boy is a senior Skiing on the track is called self-healing. The real masters do what they want without breaking the rules, and can lead the other party to feel warm and respected. It is not only the strongest force that is powerful, but the real force is free.” Meng Fei agrees: “A boy who makes people look up and admire is of course shining in the eyes of a girl, but if you lack attention and care for her, it doesn’t matter how strong you are, the two things are equally important.”

Coming to “If You Are the One”, Li Yue said that he has gained a lot, “What girls want more is someone who understands her, and needs to use every ‘understanding’ to consolidate their sense of security. I feel that I have a certain distance from ‘best boyfriend’. The gap, but I will continue to work hard.” In the end, can he succeed in holding hands?

Feelings cannot be calculated by “mathematical logic”, it is more important to open the heart

The male guest, Wu Xin, was born in a family of education and has achieved remarkable academic achievements. He graduated from the School of Science of Xi’an University of Posts and Telecommunications with a bachelor’s degree, and later continued to study for a master’s degree at Northwestern University and Chang’an University. Now he is a mathematics teacher. So far, he has only been in a relationship once, but it made him feel a lot of emotion, “As long as a girl quarrels with me, she will make me send a red envelope. At first I thought it was a way to ease conflicts between lovers, but once she thought that I would send a red envelope. It was too little, and she sent me a red envelope in anger, but after I accepted it, I didn’t expect that she would block all my contact information, so they broke up inexplicably.”

As a math teacher, Wu Xin said that she has a bit of “mathematical thinking” in her relationship, “Maybe I really don’t understand emotions very well, and I am used to using mathematical logical thinking and reasoning to deal with emotional problems, but emotions are perceptual. It doesn’t follow logic.” The female guest Liu Yingxue shared: “The male guest is a bit like my ex, he likes to buy things to coax me when we quarrel, and then I just receive a bunch of things, but I can’t feel love.” Meng Nonanalyzed: “The male guest’s way of solving conflicts with red envelopes was wrong from the beginning, and he never found the key to open the girl’s heart.”

In the previous program, I discussed the “anxious type” and “avoidance type” in the relationship between lovers, Wu Xin is a typical example, “He is anxious when girls avoid him, and when girls avoid him, he is anxious… The more anxious a boy is, the more anxious he is. Knowing what to do, girls are more convinced that boys don’t understand her, so they close the door of communication.” The three teachers suggested: “The problem with male guests is to think carefully about how to open the hearts of girls, which needs to be done from the beginning. Just get to know each other well, including her parents, friends and her overall situation. In addition to mathematics, male guests should improve their understanding of other people’s personality and psychology. This is a very difficult way, but if you love Alone, it’s all worth it.” In the end, will there be female guests leaving lights for him? Tonight (September 10) at 20:45, please pay attention to Jiangsu Satellite TV’s “If You Are the One”.