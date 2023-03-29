“Vire” is the name of the fourth album by the dialect pop trio FOLKSHILFE, which will be released on March 31, 2023 on the “töchtersöhne” label. The three musicians, who, in addition to their instruments, are all strong singers, have built up a considerable fan base as a live band over the years. Whether a cappella on the street or on TV as a candidate for the song contest. The energy this trio generates is second to none. With the upcoming album, FOLKSHILFE will climb to the top of Austrian pop bands and from now on they have to be mentioned in the same breath as grandmasters à la STS.

Florian Ritt, who came into contact with professional music very early on as the Vienna Boys’ Choir, was born into a family of pop musicians and producers. In addition to studying jazz guitar and electric bass at the Bruckner University, the connection with folk music was just as great as the urge to make contemporary pop music. Fortunately, the will was strong enough to connect these two worlds in order to create something of our own. And so it happened that from now on the electric guitar had to give way to a Styrian harmonica.

The first three albums were just stops at the destination station. And it’s called “Vire”.

In the mica interview, Dominik Beyer talks to the trio’s master of ceremonies, Florian Ritt, about the band’s maturing process, success, headwinds and opportunities to get away from it all.

Why does the new album “Vire” sound so much more mature and better?

Florian Ritt: Thanks. It’s definitely a much more mature album. A lot has happened. People’s aid has gone through a long phase of searching. How does a squeeze sound? How does a squeeze with a synthesizer sound? What is a dialect band? I only learned to play Quetschn for the first album. With the second album, the change from Matthias to Paul made it much rockier and more suitable for festivals thanks to the electric guitar. On the third album we experimented again and wanted to make the Quetschn sound different.

During the lockdown we finally had time to breathe again. And I was starting to get comfortable with the role of master of ceremonies, maybe even frontman. Then all of a sudden the content I wanted to sing about came to the fore. And so everything became much more personal. So I would say it’s the best album we’ve ever written. At least that’s how it feels to me.

And musically? Was there a plan to change something?

Florian Ritt: We didn’t consciously want to change anything musically. It was more the songs. So far, there have always been a few whining and fun things in the repertoire. The pandemic made us zoom out a bit. We thought about what really matters. And that’s how songs like “Wanderer” came about. It’s about friendship and the movement that comes with life. Or “kummama”. It sounds quite positive, but it was written in a dark time, when I thought things could slowly start to improve again. Hence the line: “After every rain comes the sun – there’s no getting around it”. “Beautiful Man” is a love song. And that’s the way I’d like to sing it. “Mama” understands, I think, everyone what to do with.

One can say that for the first time the content of the songs was in the foreground. The focus was on writing good songs. And in the studio we’ll see what happens. Without always having the pressure to stage the squeezes.

I also noticed that very positively. The accordion does not take on the role of the electric guitar as it used to, but sounds very natural. And in my opinion, it’s also much easier on the ears.

Florian Ritt: This was a field study. How could we have orientated ourselves? Of course we always gave our best. We’ve just matured now. Now you know what People’s aid is, and also knows what it is not. And we pushed our way vehemently for a very long time. In “Wanderer”, for example, Quetschn comes in in the prechorus. Very traditional. But only now do I dare. I don’t have to be desperately cool anymore. But I can only do that now that we have a certain standing. But maybe it’s also because I’m working on my solo project on the side FRINC have where I can let off steam. That’s how I can do it People’s aid let it be more what it is.

I still want to do fresh squeeze licks, but sometimes you have to make the accordion sound traditional. The need to compulsively squeeze in an accordion, which is very unusual in a pop context (laughs), is no longer so present.

“Everything in me” sings about the fear of commitment. Where does the fear of the new we come from?

Florian Ritt: It’s about a longing. But life still prevents that. Hence the line: “Drum I loosen me from your hand and run alone against the wall”. Then in the second chorus I sing: “But everything in me hopes that the wind will get going, you’ll have patience with me, you’ll have to start” – only that it will probably be too late by then. Perhaps. One does not know. Of course, this can also be applied to other relationships that don’t work.

Also on an accordion that wants to sound like Jimi Hendrix guitar?

Florian Ritt: It’s actually a love-hate relationship with my crush. No! Joking aside. You just get served things from life sometimes. At the same time, however, other important factors do not yet fit. In this case, a breakup story, the timeline didn’t fit. In retrospect, you don’t even know whether something would have been better if things had gone differently. But even if the song can sound very sad, maybe it was just right the way it was.

„With the last album we managed to have songs on Oe3, Fm4 and regional stations in rotation.”

In “Wanderer” you can hear not only an ode to friendship but also the tongue sticking out symbolically to potential haters. Did you have a lot of headwind?

Florian Ritt: People’s aid has a long history. And now it actually feels like we’ve defined our place. In the beginning has People’s aid supposedly doesn’t fit anywhere. Everyone knew better than we did that Quetschn-Pop is out of place. With the last album we managed to put songs on Ö3, FM4 and ran on regional stations in rotation. Weirdly enough, we also work on one Nova Rock, Fequency, Scene Open Air, where we supposedly don’t fit in at all. Yes, of course that’s cool.

When you pursue a vision with people you love, a lot can happen. And that’s what the song is ultimately about. Whereby the path is always the goal. First you do it and afterwards you reflect on it and think about how it could go on. Despite the headwind. If you believe in something, you have to do it.

How do you explain to a non-native Austrian what “Najo eh” is about?

Florian Ritt: It’s about the typically Austrian relativizing of things. Everything that is good is made a little worse, and vice versa. So everyone is always “Najo eh”. Phonetically, this is very suitable for dialect music. Paul Pizzera we knew each other from events and we always got along well. So it made sense to do something together. We once planned a studio session. We didn’t know what would come of it. In any case, it should convey a funny mood. No deep message. I was really happy that we got everything under one roof. So Paul Pizzera sounds like itself. Florian Ritt sounds like Florian Ritt from der People’s aid. And the chorus resonates in total People’s aid.

what do you appreciate Paul Pizzera?

Florian Ritt: He’s a down to earth and humble guy who can write incredibly good lyrics. He is one of the most successful musicians from Austria. He’s so busy. He wrote a book. I find it extremely rewarding to work with someone like him in the studio. First to see how fast he writes, on the other hand to see that he also only cooks with water.

The songs sound as if they were created very spontaneously. Is that the case?

Florian Ritt: There’s always a pool of dialect words that you find cool. And then there is someone – usually me – who also has a vision for a song. And then that is worked out together in a jam session or in the studio. So an emotion triggers a theme, which is then worked out into a song. From a playing emotion, so to speak. From this point of view, the impression is correct. But there is still a lot of work to go from the basic idea to the finished song.

“It’s nice to see how long we’ve been playing labels and are now a record company.”

You are doing so much. People’s aid, your solo project, the label. Does that also have side effects?

Florian Ritt: Do you mean my Porsche? No, joking aside. I’ve already burdened myself with a lot. But everything turned out well. And I get to be part of a beautiful team that I helped build. And that’s one of the nicest things.

At daughterssons there are five of us. Bertram Kolar, Mathias Pirngruber, with whom I founded the label, and two employees – Raisa Kovacki and Jasmin Rothberger. It’s nice to see how long we’ve been playing labels and are now a record company. With all aspects. We actually made a virtue out of necessity.

We started with the People’s aid have so often had the problem of finding partners who see the project as we thought it could be. So we had to do a lot ourselves. But that’s often not good in the long run. And that’s how it developed. In the meantime, I’m often only involved in brainstorming and not in the implementation. That’s why there is an intact office. Otherwise this wouldn’t work. At People’s aid I’m just a part of the band too. Then there is my solo project “Frinc”. But behind everything is a large team that is well organized. It’s all my life, so to speak. So you can say I’m very happy about it.

What are you doing to get down?

Florian Ritt: I have a very erratic mind. But I think Yin Yoga very exciting. This is a very quiet yoga practice. You stay in each pose for several minutes and breathe meditatively. If time permits, I’m into extreme sports. I’ve been kitesurfing for two weeks now. You’re so busy with the matter that you can’t think of anything else – otherwise you’ll be thrown on your face. I tend to brood and tend to be melancholic when I’m not around people. Certainly days spent on the surfboard give me peace of mind. That’s good for me.

Thank you for the interview

Dominik Beyer

++++

Links:

People’s aid

Folkshilfe (Facebook)

Folkshilfe (Instagram)

daughterssons