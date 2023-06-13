If you only know “The Legend of Zelda”, you will be out of date! Inventory of 5 must-play games in the first half of the year-Games-Network In-depth Enterprise IT Information-CNW.COM.CN!

The summer vacation is about to enter, which game are you ready to play? This year, many heavyweight works have appeared, such as the “Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” that players are looking forward to, but don’t just play this one. The following is a list of 5 must-play games that have been released.

“Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”/Switch

“Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears”, which can be called the game of the year for pre-booking, is undoubtedly a must-play work for players this year. It sold 10 million sets worldwide within 3 days of its launch. Continuing the open world adventure of the previous generation, the protagonist Link will not only continue to explore the land of Hyrule, but also land on Sky Island. This work has a puzzle-solving process full of surprises. In addition, the creative building system is a highlight. Many players have used their creativity to create works such as giant robots and bombers, which have become hot topics on the Internet.

“Evil Castle 4 Remake”/PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Capcom, who has been quite experienced in remaking games in recent years, this year’s “Evil Castle 4 Remake” did not disappoint players, continuing the classic plot story, the overall game has a strong atmosphere of suspense and horror, and the remade The scenes and animations of the old version of the game are integrated with more action elements and stealth mechanisms of modern games. Immediately after its launch, it became very popular. On the Steam platform, it set a record of 168,000 people online at the same time, setting the highest record in history. It is the first choice for players who like horror and action games.

Diablo IV/PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

After ten years, Blizzard’s sequel “Diablo IV” was released again. It is a classic loot-making RPG game with a rich career system and skill matching. It is built with an open world and random events, allowing players to freely decide the order of strategies. The official place is more emphasis on the experience of the end game. The real start is after the main storyline is broken. Players can challenge the world king boss, or continue to brush out the strongest suits, and new regions, seasons and other content will be released one after another.

Inheritance of Hogwarts/PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Like Harry Potter? Don’t miss The Legacy of Hogwarts. Adapted from the world view of J. K. Rowling’s novel “Harry Potter”, players have to play the role of students of the magic academy and enter the magical world like novels and movies. By learning different magic and exploring in it, the game creates an open world structure , and adding a large number of main and side quests, as well as the opportunity to meet the classic characters in the original work, it is a work not to be missed by Harry Potter fans this year.

“Quick Fight 6″/PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Capcom’s classic fighting game “Fighting Whirlwind” ushered in a new work. In addition to improving the image quality, it also maintains the fine operation that fighting players love. The biggest highlight of this game is that it is easy to use. The newly added “Modern Mode” only needs to use the arrow keys and the nirvana button to perform the corresponding moves. There is no need to remember complicated commands, so that novice players can easily enjoy the game It is fun, and old players can also use classic operations to make more elaborate combos. It is regarded as the best representative of fighting games this year.