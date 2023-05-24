Iglesias chicaned the libertarians for the candidacy of ‘El Dipy’: “The last thing La Matanza sees…”

The announcement of the application of “El Dipy” Martínez as a candidate for mayor in the Buenos Aires municipality of La Matanza This Tuesday, May 23, generated a series of controversies between some members of the opposition arch. Fernando Iglesias retweeted the photo of Javier Miley together with the cumbia singer and left a controversial message for the elections in said district. This Monday the deputy of Juntos por el Cambio had staged a crossroads with victoria villarruelpre-candidate for vice president for Liberty Avanza, due to the role of the opposition in Congress.

“The last thing La Matanza sees before having a Peronist as mayor again”said Iglesias in a provocative tweet, shortly after the musician’s candidacy was made official in La Matanza.

Twitter/@FerIglesias

It is not the first time that the JxC legislator has stated differences with Milei space. Indeed, this Monday he participated in a debate in LN+in the context of the program Business communityhosted by José Del Rio, where he questioned the highest libertarian reference: “Can I finish? Liberalism is listening to the other too… You have the same discussion methodology which is to interrupt“, Iglesias launched.

Recent short circuits with Victoria Villarruel

Speaking to LN+, Victoria Villarruel was very critical of the discussion agenda of the Congress and pointed to Together for Change for not stopping certain parliamentary initiatives of Kirchnerism. She also differed from the JvC block by the Rental Law.

Iglesias defended himself against criticism and dismissed libertarian legislators as “two poor citizens”in reference to the number of representatives of La Libertad Avanza in the venue.

Next, the deputy remarked that on several occasions he expressed dissent with his own bloc. “I have not voted for things that my bloc has voted for, on Budget or IMF issues.”

“Anyone who knows the rules knows that abstention and voting against, in the cases you mentioned, is exactly the same. All these issues, which are insecurity and the economy, in 90% of cases are reserved for the Executive Branch,” argued Iglesias.

“IF this has not ended in a Supreme Court of 25 members, in retentions of 200% it is not for two deputies, It is because there has been a bloc that has consistently opposed the violations of the Court of Justice and we have fought consistently”, insisted the journalist and writer on the LN+.

“The reality is that when we try to get the Rental Law repealed, your space, which has an immense number of deputies, does not have a clear position on that. It is the party that proposed that law“Questioned Javier Milei’s running mate.

