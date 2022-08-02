IGN and Warner Bros. have shared a 16-minute live-action gameplay video of Gotham Knights. Of course, this video involves part of the opening scene of the game, so it contains some spoilers. Gotham Knights will tell an all-new original story as a rampant underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City.

Players can play the heroes of the Batman family in the game. Includes Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. From unraveling the mysteries of the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will face a series of challenges as they evolve into their very own Dark Knight.

According to Warner Bros., the game will only be available on this generation platform, and there will be no microtransactions. The game will be released on October 25th, landing on PS5, XSX/S and PC (Steam, Epic) platforms.

“Gotham Knight” 16-minute live action video

Video screenshot