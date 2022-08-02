Home Entertainment IGN “Gotham Knight” 16-minute real machine operation demonstration sharing-Video website- WarnerMedia HBO Max
Entertainment

IGN “Gotham Knight” 16-minute real machine operation demonstration sharing-Video website- WarnerMedia HBO Max

by admin
IGN “Gotham Knight” 16-minute real machine operation demonstration sharing-Video website- WarnerMedia HBO Max

IGN and Warner Bros. have shared a 16-minute live-action gameplay video of Gotham Knights. Of course, this video involves part of the opening scene of the game, so it contains some spoilers. Gotham Knights will tell an all-new original story as a rampant underworld has swept the streets of Gotham City.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Players can play the heroes of the Batman family in the game. Includes Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin. From unraveling the mysteries of the darkest chapters in the city’s history to defeating notorious villains in epic confrontations, players will face a series of challenges as they evolve into their very own Dark Knight.

According to Warner Bros., the game will only be available on this generation platform, and there will be no microtransactions. The game will be released on October 25th, landing on PS5, XSX/S and PC (Steam, Epic) platforms.

“Gotham Knight” 16-minute live action video

Video screenshot

See also  The starting price of 650 kilometers or less than 400,000 domestic Cadillac electric vehicles will be released soon-IT and traffic

You may also like

Stray Rats x New Balance MT580’s Latest Collaboration...

“Basic Law of Genius” Let genius come to...

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Releases New Trailer with...

“Dragon Family” Releases New Trailer

“The Hunter” Releases New Poster Predator Against Sasha...

Male Star Street Shooting | Hyun Bin’s New...

Export drives the accounts of Culti Milano

On August 2nd, on the 3rd, on the...

Professor.E 2022 Spring/Summer Collection Lookbook Officially Released

NOCTA x Nike Air Force 1「Certified Lover Boy」圖輯

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy