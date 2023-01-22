Home Entertainment IGN Players Voted No. 1 Most Anticipated Game of 2023: Spider-Man 2
IGN Players Voted No. 1 Most Anticipated Game of 2023: Spider-Man 2

Recently, IGN conducted a player vote and selected the most anticipated game in 2023. A total of 45 games participated in the selection. In the end, “Marvel Spider-Man 2” defeated “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” and won the most anticipated game in 2023. Looking forward to the game TOP 1, the difference between winning and losing is only more than 1,000 votes.

1. “Marvel Spider-Man 2”

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

4. “Starry Sky”

5. Legacy of Hogwarts

6. “Final Fantasy 16”

7. “Resident Evil 4: Remake”

8. Dead Space: Remastered

9. Assassin’s Creed: Visions

10. “Diablo 4”

