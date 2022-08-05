Original title: III VIVINIKO and VVNK JANE PLUS released the 2022 autumn and winter series, depicting the virtual scene of the hotel and hotel mezzanine

Recently, III VIVINIKO 2022AW started a holiday trip to “Grand Hotel Tulip”, turning the needle of time back to a beautiful and pure era. Inspired by the abstract landmark building Tulip Hotel, the witty characters trigger wonderful imaginations, as if the retro academy is transposed into a fictional holiday scene across time and space, and a series of brand-identifying products are mixed and matched to convey a “simple”. freshness”.

In the current special situation, III VIVINIKO hopes to use the beautiful vision of “Tulip Hotel” to appeal to the loyal yearning for love and friendship beyond the hustle and bustle of reality, to regain the calm and self-compassion under the urgent rhythm of the city, to embrace the changing daily life, and embrace each and every day. A holiday of the heart.

III VIVINIKO 2022AW, from a fictional grand hotel to build a city-based inspiration story, it is more like a beautiful world that once existed, but has disappeared and fallen. Unleashing the whimsy and peeking into this old world territory, the designer created the character shape of “Grand Hotel Tulip” in a nostalgic college style, evoking people to explore the holiday vision. A magical holiday unfolds with a retro tulip dress, and cooperates with the century-old British brand LIBERTY to exclusively customize printed fabrics. The abstract artistic floral elements collide with neoclassical connotations, changing the charming reverie into a light and fun shape.

The concierge, manager, police and other characters in the Tulip Hotel also show the design inspiration. Uniform is the most distinctive logo style and the essence of this season. The charm of uniforms lies in their collectivism, high restraint and harmonious unity. The autumn and winter series draws on the nostalgic college style wardrobe of Preppy Style, renewing the classic striped polo shirts, letter sweaters, blue shirts, pleated skirts and other college-style items, mixing and matching. Layered Blazer suits, 70s aviator jackets, and navy wool coats evolved from navy uniforms. The uniform order is broken by the academic tulip badges and the decorative elements of “GHT” and “Lobby Boy” in the form of jacquard. Order, which gives freedom of style under identity, just gives meaning to fictional characters in the moment.

Based on the interpretation and resonance of “My City My Holiday”, this season III VIVINIKO invited young illustrator Dandi Gu to present the Tulip Hotel in his mind. Just like the artist’s craftsmanship spirit, Dandi Gu depicts the Grand Hotel Tulip in his heart with his iconic black and white sketches. The boss, doorman, tenant, and cat are given an innocent and funny “simple freshness”. Finally, the hand-painted tulip Connect the pure romance of every moment of this journey. The Dandi Gu for VVNK illustration art collaboration series reinterprets brand identity items such as T-shirts, polo shirts, leather jackets, scarves and accessories. The delicate fabrics are transformed into imaginative drawing boards, and the holiday feeling pervades the texture of high-end ready-to-wear fabrics and ingenious craftsmanship. Between turns, touch the soft and warm corner of everyone’s heart.

2022AW III VIVINIKO presents the inner world through artistic techniques, confides the perfect and undefended real world with innocent brushstrokes, and carries VVNK’s unique Gamine aesthetics. The Tulip Hotel seems to be calling for keeping a simple and pure in the changing times, and it also reveals the inner vision of the brand – My City My Holiday.

VVNK JANE PLUS, a more pioneering and occasional series in III VIVINIKO, has been independent since the autumn and winter of 2018. With a unique eclectic style, it continues to obtain inspiration from classic works, breaking the boundary between the old and new order, and reshaping the new style. of beauty.

In the autumn and winter of 2022, VVNK JANE PLUS escaped into another surreal world. With the context of “TuTu Publishing” Dodge Rabbit Publishing House, a virtual scene was constructed on the mezzanine of Grand Hotel Tulip 7 ½ hotel, which continued in a playful and absurd way. The romantic poetry of contemporary womenswear.

This seemingly non-existent hidden space seems to exist safely in reality, calm and enthusiastic, indulgent and restrained, with the drama concept of the Mezzanine Press, responding to the grandeur based on the times, and still able to escape into the fantasy world alone.

Inspired by the surreal director Spike Jones’ fantasy film “Being John Malkovich”, “TuTu Publishing” conceived by VVNK JANE PLUS is between reality and imagination. It is a fictional anecdote and a real script. “TU” is the strange and mysterious Dodge Rabbit of the publishing house, and it is also “you” in French. Every “you” life drama.

Just like the artistic expression of film montage, everything is romantic and full of gorgeous conflicts. The specious affixes and graphics symbolize the imagery between now-here and no-where, looking for the order and reality of reality in the cracks. Beauty, maybe the narrative is in another space, but the story is still true.

Starting from TuTu Publishing Dodge Rabbit Publishing House, VVNK JANE PLUS for Autumn/Winter 2022 will continue to build a dramatic female image with an eclectic design language. She is poetic, romantic and philosophical, blending with the mysterious, detached and elusive of surreal movies. of multiple characteristics. The Dodge Rabbit Publishing House located on the 7 ½ mezzanine level of the hotel expresses its eclectic indulgence and betrayal of reality. “Dodge Rabbit Dutch” as the main icon of this season, that is, her avatar, has a less friendly expression and a protruding large. The eyes reveal an attitude statement of “I Don’t Carrot All”.

In another parallel world published in “The Journalist Post”, color is the switch of emotions. The neutral palette’s smoky green, khaki brown mixed with carrot orange, apple jelly green, electric blue and other embellished colors instantly pull away from drama fashionable space. Free from the philosophical thinking of the world, inspired by the colonial style, the pattern of this season extracts the jacquard elements from the retro wallpaper and floor tile texture of the last century, and always declares that no matter the times change, as long as the indulgence beyond the hustle and bustle, stay alone beautiful.

“Gentleman’s sense” and “military style” carry the aesthetic core of VVNK JANE PLUS this season, blending colonial charm and contemporary silhouette tailoring to create a sophisticated and comfortable occasion wardrobe. The suit is an iconic item. It draws on the gun lapel silhouette and wide-shoulder design from haute couture men’s clothing. It selects high-end materials such as classic houndstooth and corduroy. The herringbone texture is pure and full, and it outlines a timeless classic charm.

At the same time, the visual symbols of military sense run through it, extending from the shawl collar, drawstring, row hooks and other designs of the naval uniform of World War II. The silhouette with a sense of strength embellishes the iconic “T” and “U” pockets of this season, rendering rational and romantic in the toughness, which is also the brand aesthetic interpretation of Dressy Casual.

VVNK JANE PLUS reshapes the romantic image full of playfulness through the interpretation of surreal art. In the mezzanine space of metaphorical eclecticism, it may lead to the overlapping of narrative lines in multi-dimensional space, or it may be the perfect world that we try to approach infinitely. Which is true and which is false? Don't care, life is a drama of change.