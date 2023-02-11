IKEA is collaborating with the Finnish brand Marimekko this time to bring the BASTUA limited design series consisting of 26 pieces of household items large and small through the Nordic blood, sauna culture and self-conditioning life joy.

This series is jointly created by IKEA designers Mikael Axelsson and Henrik Preutz, and Marimekko designers Maija Louekari and Sami Ruotsalainen. It is based on each other’s traditional culture, especially the enjoyment of the sauna, combining Nordic minimalist aesthetics and natural elements to interpret the side table , glassware, bags and linens such as towels and bathrobes.

In addition, this time marks the first time that Marimekko has designed a set of exclusive prints for the cooperation series, inspired by the common rhubarb plants near the sauna cabin of Sami Ruotsalainen’s grandparents, as well as the soft curves on the internal log walls; and Marimekko creative director Rebekka Bay also Added: “Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s roots and connection to its sauna cultural roots was the inspiration for this print.”

The above-mentioned series will be sold through physical and online channels from March 1st, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.