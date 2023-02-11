Home Entertainment IKEA and Marimekko collaborate to launch BASTUA limited design series
Entertainment

IKEA and Marimekko collaborate to launch BASTUA limited design series

by admin
IKEA and Marimekko collaborate to launch BASTUA limited design series

IKEA is collaborating with the Finnish brand Marimekko this time to bring the BASTUA limited design series consisting of 26 pieces of household items large and small through the Nordic blood, sauna culture and self-conditioning life joy.

This series is jointly created by IKEA designers Mikael Axelsson and Henrik Preutz, and Marimekko designers Maija Louekari and Sami Ruotsalainen. It is based on each other’s traditional culture, especially the enjoyment of the sauna, combining Nordic minimalist aesthetics and natural elements to interpret the side table , glassware, bags and linens such as towels and bathrobes.

In addition, this time marks the first time that Marimekko has designed a set of exclusive prints for the cooperation series, inspired by the common rhubarb plants near the sauna cabin of Sami Ruotsalainen’s grandparents, as well as the soft curves on the internal log walls; and Marimekko creative director Rebekka Bay also Added: “Capturing the essence of Marimekko’s roots and connection to its sauna cultural roots was the inspiration for this print.”

The above-mentioned series will be sold through physical and online channels from March 1st, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  The 2022 Year of the Tiger is really limited this time! | Year of the Tiger Limited Makeup | 2022 Limited Skin Care | Makeup Festival Limited Packaging_Sina Fashion_Sina.com

You may also like

Stone Island x New Balance 574 Legacy Joint...

Xiangshan is suitable for filming and wants to...

Jinman: Original Singing and Educating People Doing Well...

Sheep, tiger and dog from today to the...

Video | Jacky Cheung personally refuted the rumors:...

Once imprisoned, property returned to zero Liu Xiaoqing...

Spitfire Audio Releases Albion Colossus, an Epic Orchestral...

A good party turned into an “advertising conference”...

“Black Panther 2” failed to land, Marvel’s worst...

Zhang Songwen’s signed photo was sold for 8,000...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy