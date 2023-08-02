Home » IKEA Celebrates 80th Anniversary with Nytillverkad Collection: A Modern Take on Classic Designs
IKEA Celebrates 80th Anniversary with Nytillverkad Collection at Milan Design Week

Milan, Italy – In a nod to the rising popularity of vintage furniture, Swedish retail giant IKEA has launched their Nytillverkad collection, paying homage to its iconic designs from the past. The collection, which includes furniture, bedding, and home accessories, celebrates the brand’s 80th anniversary and presents a fresh, bold, and convivial take on classic designs.

The newly designed products from the Nytillverkad collection were unveiled at the prestigious 2023 Milan Design Week and are now available in all channels of IKEA’s mainland market. The collection stays true to its original designs but reinvents them with bold tones and new materials, resulting in a range of bold and timeless classics that perfectly cater to today’s needs.

One noteworthy inclusion in the collection is the KRYPKORNELL pattern, originally known as BLADHULT, designed by Swedish textile designer Sven Fristedt. This pattern, which first adorned the cover of the KLIPPAN sofa in 1980, showcases joyful and multi-colored prints that are a hallmark of Scandinavian design. The pattern can now be seen on bedding, kitchen accessories, pre-cut fabrics, and cushion covers.

The Nytillverkad collection also features revamped versions of classic designs like the DOMSTEN stool. With its smooth pine top and modern-colored metal legs, the DOMSTEN stool is based on the JERRY stool by designer Karin Mobring. It offers a fresh and contemporary twist on a beloved design. Another standout piece is the BONDSKÄRET coat rack, inspired by the SMED coat rack designed by Rutger Andersson. The BONDSKÄRET coat rack is reinterpreted in a bold and confident style, exuding both functionality and style.

“The Nytillverkad collection is our way of honoring our legacy while staying relevant in today’s ever-changing world,” said Ingvar Kamprad, Founder of IKEA. “It blends the nostalgia of classic designs with the freshness of modern aesthetics, catering to the needs and tastes of our customers.”

Home enthusiasts and design aficionados alike can now get their hands on these timeless pieces that combine the best of the past and the present. The Nytillverkad collection is available in all IKEA stores and online, enabling customers to add a touch of vintage charm and timeless elegance to their homes.

As part of its 80th-anniversary celebration, IKEA continues to innovate and inspire with its commitment to delivering functional and affordable designs that enhance everyday living. With the Nytillverkad collection, IKEA proves once again why it remains one of the leading pioneers in the world of interior design and home furnishings.

