IKEA’s $10 Towel Skirt Mocks Balenciaga’s $925 Version

IKEA Takes a Jab at Balenciaga with Towel Skirt Lookalike

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga has been in the spotlight recently for their $925 Towel Skirt, a unique fashion piece that resembles a wrapped bath towel. The skirt features adjustable belt and buckles inside, but the resemblance to a towel has caught the attention of many.

But it seems that Swedish furniture giant IKEA has also taken notice of Balenciaga’s towel-inspired fashion. In a playful response, IKEA released a set of photos featuring a model imitating the Balenciaga look, but with a twist. The model sported a similar hoodie, black sunglasses, loose trousers, and black shoes, but instead of the pricey Balenciaga skirt, she wrapped a genuine bath towel around her waist, priced at only $10 at IKEA. The towel also comes in a variety of color options, offering a more affordable alternative to the Balenciaga skirt.

In one of the photos, the model is seen holding an IKEA Frakta shopping bag, adding another layer of irony to the playful response. This move comes after Balenciaga’s 2017 launch of a leather Frakta shopping bag priced at $2,145, which garnered attention for its resemblance to IKEA’s iconic blue shopping tote.

IKEA’s humorous take on the Balenciaga Towel Skirt has garnered attention on social media, with many praising the brand for poking fun at the luxury fashion world. It’s certainly a lighthearted look at the stark price differences between high-end fashion and affordable everyday items, and it seems that IKEA has successfully turned the tables on Balenciaga in a playful and tongue-in-cheek manner.