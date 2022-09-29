Home Entertainment iKON Japan tour adds three more concerts to make up for the regret of local fans|iKON|Concert|Tour_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

iKON Japan tour adds three more concerts to make up for the regret of local fans|iKON|Concert|Tour_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
iKON Japan tour adds three more concerts to make up for the regret of local fans|iKON|Concert|Tour_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
iKON Japan tour adds three more concerts

Sina Entertainment News South Korean boy group iKON will hold additional performances of Japan tour in Osaka, Japan in October.

iKON’s agency YG Entertainment announced today that iKON will hold additional performances for iKON JAPAN TOUR 2022 in Osaka on October 22 and 23. YG Entertainment stated that many local fans of iKON’s previous tour in Japan were unable to buy tickets. In order to make up for the regret of these fans and to repay the support of the majority of Japanese fans for iKON, iKON members decided to hold a concert on October 22 and 23. Three additional concerts will be held in Osaka.

iKON has been very popular in Japan since its debut. In the year of its debut in 2015, it won the No. 1 on the Oricon chart and won the Newcomer Award at the Japan Gold Disc Awards and Japan Disc Awards that year.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Reprinting is prohibited

(Editor in charge: Meatballs)

See also  The box office of the "Dragon Boat Festival" broke through 80% of the operating theaters nationwide.

You may also like

[Online Public Opinion]Applying for the removal of the...

Warner denies preparing to sell CEO, says it...

Depth | How does Japanese fashion power influence...

These watches can be recognized at a glance...

After a year of farewell, Douban score 8.2...

First Screenshots of Wild Hearts Reveal Fighting Style...

Lizzy Wang Wang Mengdi’s brand new single is...

The premiere of the National Day movie “Iron...

Gibboni plays Paganini’s “Cannone”

SampleScience Releases Free 1960s Piano Virtual Instrument

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy