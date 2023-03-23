Listen to the audio version of the article

When it comes to the subcontractors of the big fashion brands, that is, the companies that produce the precious garments destined for international showcases, it is always difficult to imagine where (and how) they work. In this case the operation is even more difficult because Il Borgo, a family business founded in 1949 that produces luxury knitwear for men and women, does so in the mountains of Mugello, in Tuscany, and therefore outside an industrial district and a “fertile” area for the fashion sector; and it does it – here’s the other peculiarity – using above all the hands: carvings, weaving, patchwork, applications and embroideries represent the “heart” of the activity and give substance to that artisanal “know-how” that represents the heritage of Italian manufacturing.

«We produce about 35-40 thousand knitted garments a year – explains the owner Franco Fredducci in the factory in Borgo San Lorenzo (Florence) which he manages with his wife Serena Landi and their sons Matteo and Elia, representatives of the fourth generation – and almost all these garments have at least one hand application. It is our strength: as long as we have hands, we will not be afraid of anyone”. The yarn used is mainly cashmere, artificial fibers are banned. The clients are called Hermès, Chanel, Loro Piana, Ferragamo and so on. But not only. For some years now, Il Borgo has created its own knitwear brand that is growing on the international market. «I have always been convinced that “depend” on the orders of others, even if they are big brands that have never made us miss work, could represent a risk for the company and above all for the employees», explains Fredducci who employs 60 people inside the plant plus about forty home workers. «I feel a great responsibility towards them – adds the entrepreneur – because here we are a big family. This is why in 2014 we decided to launch our own brand, which could make us independent from others and allow us to save a trade. Mugello was once the center of embroidery in Florence, but today we risk losing these skills».

The Il Borgo collection (the name, like that of the company, aims to underline the link with the town of Borgo San Lorenzo) follows the qualitative level of productions for third parties. Distribution takes place in multi-brand stores and in the two mono-brand stores opened in Florence, one in the historic centre, the other inside the Four Seasons hotel. Now the company is thinking about retail expansion, perhaps in Milan and London, and is inserting new figures to give itself a more industrial structure in view of further growth.

2022 closed with 6.5 million in turnover, up 30% on 2021: 5 million comes from orders for third parties, 1.5 million from its own brand. 2023 started brilliantly, driven by the good performance of the luxury segment.

«We are determined to develop both ways, production for third parties and our own brand – explains Fredducci – for this reason we are building a new 550 square meter factory, which will be connected to the current 1,200 square meter one, and which will require an investment of 1 million euro and will lead to other recruitments. In ten years we have gone from 12 to 61 employees and we will continue to grow by six to seven units. The pandemic has left gaps in the luxury market and we can fill them by offering a superior quality product at sustainable prices, such as the one with the Il Borgo brand”. There is only one problem: the workforce is difficult to find, especially in an area that does not have a tradition in fashion.