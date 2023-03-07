How much opium went around in the 19th century ballets! In the “Bayadère” the warrior Solor to console himself for the death of Nikiya attaches himself to the hookah. And a host of bayadere ghosts appear to him. In the “Corsaro” Pasha Seyd plays with substances and the garden comes alive with flower maidens. After all, it was necessary to justify the “white act”, the dreamy motif that late nineteenth-century ballet had inherited from romantic dance (sylphs, willi and other otherworldly beings).

And so the “Jardin animé” in the vision of the Pasha amidst roses and garlands is certainly not lacking in the “Corsaire”, the ballet that Manuel Legris has set up for La Scala, the company of which he is director and is on stage until 17 March.

With costumes and sets by Luisa Spinatelli, this “Corsaire” appears even more captivating than the staging that Legris created for the Vienna Opera when he was directing its dance company.

There is a lot of dancing in these revivals of nineteenth-century ballets, where, leaving pantomime aside as much as possible, the task of moving the dramaturgy forward is entrusted to dance. Lord Byron’s tale from which the libretto proceeds remains much in the background in favor of events that thrilled the popular ballet audience. “Le Corsaire” was born at the Paris Opéra in 1856. But already in 1848 Giuseppe Verdi had written an opera

Here we are dealing with a Lankedem slave trader who kidnaps the beautiful Medora and Gulnara to sell them at the Adianopoli market. The Pasha desires them but also the corsair Conrad, as he sees Medora, falls in love with her and wants her for himself. So he takes possession of her and takes them to the island where the pirates have her refuge. By now we will have already seen the “Pas d’Esclave” at the “Danse des forbans” for the company.

The magical moment of the second act is the famous pas de deux which for a long time in the West was the only thing known about this ballet thanks to the interpretation by Rudolf Nureyev and Margot Fonteyn; still visible on youtube.

A ballet that proceeds along its path by accumulation. Both in Adam’s music to which many other inserts are added (Pugni, Oldenburg), and in the choreography that after Mazilier and Perrot sees Marius Petipa, the great father of Russian dance, in the role of definitive arranger.

To give an example of subsequent inserts, it is precisely the “Jardin animé”, music by Lèo Délibes, which was introduced in 1867 for the new étoile of the Paris Opéra Adèle Grantzow. A riot of flowers and garlands in which the students of the academy also take part

In Scala the strengths of the house alternate, without the need for guest stars. All in great shape from the protagonists to the soloists to the corps de ballet who dance with great motivation. In the replica we have seen, Nicola del Freo (Conrad), Martina Arduino (Medora) Maria Celeste Losa (Gulnara) Marco Agostino (Lankedem) Claudio Coviello (Birbanto) and Antonella Albano (Zulmea) danced. In the first cast Nicoletta Manni.

It is evident that the dance management of Machar Vaziev and now that of Legris has done the company a great deal of good. And the results could also be seen on TV. Because with this beautiful production, La Scala has inaugurated the LaScala.tv platform where you can watch ballets and operas made in Milan from home.