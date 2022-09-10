Listen to the audio version of the article

The Golden Lion goes to Laura Poitras: the great American documentarian, already winner of the Oscar for “Citizenfour”, has raised the most important prize of the Venice Film Festival 2022.

His “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” surpassed the competition somewhat surprisingly: at the center of the documentary is the exciting story of the internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin and her battle to obtain the recognition of the responsibility of the Sackler family for drug overdose deaths.

Through slides, intimate dialogues, revolutionary photographs and rare films, Laura Poitras has signed a successful and exciting documentary, with which she could do an encore at the next Oscars. Winning the main prize seems a bit generous, but undoubtedly “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” is a product of great value, among the most intense seen in the competition.

It should be noted that it is the third consecutive Golden Lion for a woman, after the successes of Chloé Zhao for “Nomadland” in 2020 and Audrey Diwan for “Anne’s choice” in 2021.

Grand Jury Prize and Best Director

On the other hand, one of the most beautiful surprises of the Venetian competition won the prestigious Grand Jury Prize: “Saint Omer” by Alice Diop, a French director at his first rehearsal in a fiction film. A powerful and beautifully written debut, centered on a trial that sees a woman accused who killed her 15-month-old daughter. The film also received the Luigi De Laurentiis award for best first feature. Even more satisfaction comes from the award for best director, which went to Luca Guadagnino for “Bones and All”, one of the most fascinating films of the event and, together with ” Blonde ”by Andrew Dominik (unfortunately not in the palmarès), the bravest from a stylistic point of view. The protagonist of Guadagnino’s feature film, Taylor Russell, won the Mastroianni award for best emerging performer.

Best Actress, Best Actor

The Volpi Cup as best female interpretation was awarded to the extraordinary Cate Blanchett for Todd Field’s “Tár”. The Australian actress has overcome a wide competition of excellent tests: from Tilda Swinton for “The Eternal Daughter” to Ana de Armas for “Blonde”, passing through Trace Lysette in “Monica”. The award for the best actor went instead to Colin Farrell for Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin”, one of the best films of the festival which also rightly took home the award for best screenplay. Farrell offered one of the most significant proofs of his career in this film, although for this award we would have preferred Brendan Fraser’s magnificent performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale”.