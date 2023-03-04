Like Gargantua, bathed in delusions of grandeur

The DISEASE broke out in Salzburg in 2011 and gives us symptoms from Industrial, Metal, but also the good old classic. In a very interesting interview, co-founder and singer Chris Präauer tells us how this was captured!



A macabre depiction of the three monkeys: see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing Chris

Hi Chris, your album “Gargantua” has been on the market for some time and you have certainly been able to present the material extensively live. How are you doing with it now?

Hi. A lot would be an exaggeration. The concert situation is still very mixed and tense. At last year’s concerts we were, of course, able to present a few tracks before the album was released. The new songs were very well received.

Can you briefly introduce DISEASE for those who don’t know you yet?

The band was founded in 2011. At that time still as a trio, created with synths and keyboards instead of guitars. It quickly became clear that we wanted to include them in our sound and so there were four of us at the beginning. In 2012 Roy joined as a guitarist and the other two members left the band for personal reasons. Since then we have been traveling as a trio. It is characteristic of the band’s style to resurrect old pieces and melodies from bygone eras (e.g. Mozart, Beethoven, Brahms, etc.) and to unite them with the very own KRANKHEIT sound. Through tours and concerts with bands such as NIGHTBLUT, OST+FRONT, MEGAHERZ and many more. we then made our first notoriety in the “black and metallic” music world. Roy left the band in 2021 and since last year Mäx is the new man on guitar.

How did the band come about and what do you mean by the band name or is there a deeper meaning behind it?

It all actually started when Tony broke up his former band STILLES WASSER and was looking for band members for a gothic rock band. As a customer of his shop, flyers for this were handed to me. I offered myself amateurishly as a “singer”. Based on my deep voice. So one thing came after the other and we began to piece together the different influences that KRANKHEIT was supposed to have. The name came about when I heard the word in a song and thought “sickness” would be a good name for a band. Funnily enough, there was no band with the name at the time. So we claimed that and built our concept around it.

In addition to NDH, industrial and various metal influences, you also rely on classical music and bombast. In combination with that you have a very interesting stage show. How difficult is it to bring the material to the stage in this way?

Speaking of classic. How did you come up with the idea of ​​orienting yourself to well-known composers and how do you create these complex songs?

I don’t think any harder than any other song. You have to practice hard and then it works. We like that. I always wanted to have orchestral elements in it because I’m a big fan of music soundtracks of this kind. Tony listens to a lot of classical music himself, so that was the meeting in the middle. We moved from this typical New German Hardness style even more towards Symphonic Metal. But in a darker form. A lot of tracks have a certain mood and we wanted to reinforce that a bit more and bring a new style into it. Not just by simply playing the chords, but deliberately planting them as if it were our own pieces. It is a challenge. You are limited by the original structure of the song and then you have to manage to fit in there and integrate yourself musically into the song. We then select songs that we want to work on and piece together the arrangements. Tony does the midi data for the orchestral parts and the drums. Then the guitar and lyrics are adapted until the song is finished in our eyes, rather ears.

Do you have any other role models or conscious influences or what do you think of them? RAMMSTEIN-Compare?

Tony comes more from the classic direction. Farinelli, chamber music and the like. But also bands like PINK FLOYD and BLACK SABBATH, METALLICA etc. are part of his musical career. I definitely found my musical origins in the 90s early 2000s Industrial/New Metal. Just bands like RAMMSTEIN, KORN, MARILYN MANSON, SLIPKNOT etc. At the moment I really like listening to atmospheric, doomy stories and soundtracks from games and films, but I also like something Black. I don’t see it negatively to be compared to one of the most successful bands of our time. If you listen closely, you will quickly see where we differ and that we are less like RAMMSTEIN than some people think.

What is “Gargantua” about or what are your influences on the lyrics in general?



Thematically, many topics have accumulated in recent years that we wanted to unite under the name “Gargantua”. The books about “Gargantua” already represent a satirical treatment of the society of that time. I still think that’s very appropriate today. We are very resistant to learning from mistakes, nor do we have the courage to make mistakes without ending up on the gallows. I think “Gargantua” sums that up very well, as we bathe in similar megalomania and totally succumb to it. Influences can appear anywhere. Actually all of life. This can range from experiences to imagined scenarios. Everything is possible, nothing is neccesary.

A text without a double or multiple bottom is just an opinion. propaganda Chris

And how does the artwork go with it?

The artwork shows an eye, ear and tongue on a bloody plate. A macabre depiction of the three monkeys: see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing. Our makeup with the veins is also based on it. It precisely reflects this trinity. On the band photos we eat them. We leave it to the viewer to decide which picture emerges from this. Rebelais’ Gargantua is about gluttony and greed. However, we didn’t want to depict this directly visually and asked ourselves how we could combine this with our overall concept. In a subtle yet striking way. You can see the result now.

When can we see you live again? Are there already plans for 2023?

Unfortunately there are currently only two options. Once at the “Innrock Festival” on August 2nd, 2023 in Tyrol and on September 16th, 2023 at the “Lake Rock Festival” in Salzburg. We are currently working on doing more in the live sector again at the end of this year or next year. However, due to the “corona aftermath” and the current inflation, it is not all that easy.

With Wormholedeath you work together with a label from California. How did this cooperation come about? -> Small correction. The label comes from Italy.

Contact came through Tony. We pitched a song to Carlo and he immediately loved it and wanted to work with us. Basically additional promotional work and logistics. The band still has a lot of work to do. It’s a misconception to think that there’s less work to do with a label. On the contrary. That’s when it’s time to step on the gas and get going. The cooperation is going very well and we are also excited to see what is to come.

And how did you get involved with the Colombian Black Metallers THY ANTICHRIST, who are also involved in one song?

I met Andres through my drummer’s daughter and we talked about music. I found Andre’s vocals very unique and I asked him if he would like to sing a few lines for the song in his native language. Quasi the second demonic side next to me. Andres agreed immediately and we have been in contact ever since. We think that took the song to another level.

Redesigning “Ave Maria” is courageous. Was there a headwind – or do critics surface when it comes to themes and texts you like to use – did you have “problems” there?

The “funny” thing about the song is that I only changed a few individual words from the original lyrics. For me, the prayer resulted in a conversation between a virgin suitor and his whore, who asked her to finally take his virginity away from him. Which we found very exciting. The song is simply a lot of fun and, despite its running time of over 6 minutes, which is now unusual, remains exciting to the end. There will definitely be people who don’t like it. But so many have not yet reported. That will only become apparent when we have an even greater reach. No. Direct problems do not. There are always one or two “trolls”, but we don’t care.

A text without a double or multiple bottom is just an opinion. Propaganda.

When there are no more opportunities to be misunderstood, I think something is wrong.

At your live shows, as mentioned at the beginning, you put a lot of effort into the outfits and make-up, etc. – I assume this has something to do with Tony’s shop? Can you tell us more about the creation of your stage show?

In the beginning yes, we got the outfits from the shop. The outfit was currently made by “Gink Gwandl”. Who is often on the move in the “Krampus scene” and provides the outfits there. Bands that have a common thread and tell a story have always been interesting to me. Many of them are then also visually underpinned. Example, MANSON, SLIPKNOT, RAMMSTEIN, ALICE COOPER etc. One doesn’t work without the other. So I wouldn’t separate it in our case either. We are all in one. It’s a total spectacle.

That’s why it was always clear to us that we also want to present our music visually.

The show is very carefully planned and further refined. That’s fun for us and the people.

What would you describe as previous highs and also lows in the time of KRANKHEIT?



I don’t even want to think in those categories. For me there is no such thing. Life is dynamic and everything makes you learn, hopefully. Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down, the important thing is that it goes forward. Standstill means death.

Thank you for the time, is there anything else you would like to say?

First of all, thank you for the interview and the great Review. Our new album is out now and we want to invite everyone to have a listen. We are already spinning our first thoughts about a successor to “Gargantua” and will take a look in 2024 to see how the situation with the tours develops. All information about the band and everything that is pending can be found on our website and social media channels.

KRANKHEIT – Chris Präauer

