Illusion of neoliberalism | Profile

This year’s presidential election will coincide with a historical event: a Peronist government, led by a center-left variant, will end its term in resounding failure. That failure resides in something very specific: not having fulfilled the role assigned to a popular movement. The tortuous formula that presided over the country as of 2019 could not improve the income and standard of living of the middle and lower social strata, where its electorate comes from. On the contrary, it made them worse, contradicting what the two governments of the same sign that preceded it since the recovery of democracy had achieved in their best moments.

The consistency of Peronist income policies can be discussed, which have fluctuated at the rate of economic volatility and lack of interest in deeper transformations that would give it solidity and durability. However, and considering the modest parameters of Argentine short-termism, Peronism in its best moments (Menem until 1997; the Kirchners between 2003 and 2011) managed to improve the value of wages and, therefore, of consumption. Better salary and more consumption: bases of the historical offer of Peronism and the expectations placed on it since its foundation. Nothing less than that failed this time. You have to go back to 1975 to find a parallel. In that year, after Perón’s death, the economy exploded through the air and people’s incomes collapsed dramatically in a few days, in the episode that the journalistic breaking latest news called the Rodrigazo. The circumstances of the economy and politics were, however, very different from today. Only on the political level, the guerrillas had split from democracy to violently harass the political, union and military elite, weakened by the precipitous end of Juan Perón, whose latest version, that of “for an Argentine there is nothing better than another Argentine”, contained the possibility of attenuating a contradiction that is unattainable for non-Peronism: that of capital with labor and that of the market with the State, using tools of modern capitalism.

What is the consequence of softening this historical conflict, if it is achieved by a Peronist government? The first response, for those who feel threatened by it (in general, the owners of capital and the upper middle classes), is: Peronism reforms itself, incorporating itself into the system; it abandons the socializing story, it ceases to be “the cursed fact of the bourgeois country”, to use the terms of John W. Cooke. It will sound scandalous to conjecture that what Perón attempted at the end of his life could have been achieved by the Kirchners, who beyond their rhetoric belonged to the bowels of the system, had acclaimed Domingo Cavallo and, at least in Néstor’s version, were devotees of the twin surpluses. In the end, they wasted the rain of dollars that soybeans brought them and as they lost them they accentuated the friend/enemy dialectic, related to the first Peronism.

Menem did it. With him, when Peronism adopted economic orthodoxy, the aforementioned contradiction was not resolved, but it was mitigated. The cultural context that facilitated it was the laxity of the values ​​of the time, which Menem represented very well; political resources were leadership and legislative majorities; and the economic instrument, the convertibility of the currency, which drastically reduced inflation. Capital and labor were reconciled, consumption flourished, business and credit returned. And while the one-on-one mirage was maintained, the elites and the middle class belittled corruption, the destruction of the productive apparatus, the growth of poverty and unemployment, and the loss of economic policy tools. There were reasons to relax and enjoy: Peronism had adapted to the system, ceasing to fight capital. What’s more: with the passion of converts, he boasted of establishing carnal relations with his most conspicuous representatives.

In short, the dream that Menem awakened is that if Peronism embraces the market, the distributive conflict will decrease, ensuring social peace and acceptable well-being for the masses. The requirement that he must meet is to open the economy and defeat inflation with an orthodox program, deactivate social and union protest, ensure the profitability of capital and boost popular consumption by improving income. Give me two: a rationalized Peronism and a happy capitalism. That formula, successful in the 1990s, still resonates with nostalgia in the circles of economic power.

Our hypothesis is that Sergio Massa, the shining figure of a government in decline and brand new candidate for president, revived the secret hope that what happened thirty years ago can be repeated now. Despite the doubts and the meager results, we maintain that this is why he seduces the red circle. The deployment of the minister, who gave clear signs of affinity with the markets, achieved the support of governors and mayors, “first” a stunned Kirchnerism, established a close link with the IMF and leans on an orthodox vice minister, activated the illusion in a menemism of the 21st century. The reaction of bonds and shares reinforces that conjecture. The pertinent question is whether this credits you to win. The answer, based on the copious evidence available, says: no longer Massa, no candidate from an administration that has the indicators of this can access the presidency.

Negative image differential, lack of confidence, depressed expectations, massive disapproval of the government, rampant inflation and poverty, and insecurity put an iron limit on the belief that if Menem did it, Massa could do it too. The La Rioja was the alternation; the Tigrense, continuity. Massa constitutes the agonizing offer of a government that did not fulfill its historical promise. He is a race politician by Argentine standards, perhaps the most skilful today. And if Milei were to go down and JxC continued to bleed out, even he could perform well in PASS. However, afterwards it will be very difficult for him to retain Cristina’s militant vote with a market friendly speech and look outside, among independents destroyed by inflation that he cannot control.

The idea of ​​a pro-market Peronism conserving power seems irreversible. It will be necessary to negotiate with him having it on the plain. An arduous task, but not impossible, at a time when the majority of Argentines and many Peronists, fed up with Kirchnerism, are once again turning to the right.