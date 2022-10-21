Home Entertainment “Illusory Tower” is free on Steam and overseas servers do not support Chinese
Today (October 20), the PC version of “Imaginary Tower” is now available for free on the Steam platform, and the game is published by Tencent’s Level Infinite brand. The game is locked in regions such as Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and South Korea, and overseas servers do not support Chinese.

“Illusionary Tower” is a light sci-fi open world mobile game developed by Hotta Studio, a subsidiary of Perfect World Games. It will open the full-platform public beta on December 16, 2021, and the 2.1 version of “Disorderly Lost City” will be launched on July 8, 2022. In the game, players will become a pioneer, take risks on the planet Ada, which has experienced an energy cataclysm, fight side by side with partners, and touch the hidden truth above the phantom tower in layers of conspiracy.

