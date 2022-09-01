Japanese cartoonist, illustrator, What?What! Signed artist Acky Bright, his new solo exhibition[Song of the Sky]will be held from September 2nd to September 25th at the Bazaar Art Space in Xidan Update Field, Beijing. This is also the first time for Acky Bright to hold a solo exhibition in China.

The new series of works【Cocon】(Chinese translation:【kongkong】) will also meet you for the first time.

What?What! has also reached a strategic partnership with 52TOYS, a well-known domestic toy brand, and will develop and produce a variety of collectible toys in the[Cocon]series.

About the work · About 【Cocon】

Lines and black and white tones can be said to be synonymous with Acky Bright, which has become the core of Acky Bright’s creation. In his opinion, black and white can express more things, and he hopes to maximize the charm of lines, so he has been focusing on line drawing for a long time.

Cocon is a character that Acky Bright wanted to create a long time ago. Cocon has cute elements and the darkness of boyish monsters. Such a contrast is formed after the creative combination is really started. Acky Bright felt that such a setting would create a different happy world. Such themes are often organic and inorganic – a combination of robots and humans. Creating a world view through such a combination is also a consistent feature of Acky’s works. The style of painting remains the same, the concept remains the same, and Cocon changes in the same way and is born.

[Sweet and wild]is often described as cute and handsome, and[Cocon]is such an existence.

About the exhibition

The lines are completely different every day…

Whether the state is good or bad can be expressed through lines

If you hesitate, the lines will also appear hesitant

Pay attention to the balance of black and white, and use white and black to present works that can make people feel color

Cocon (empty) · space · time

point, line, plane

black white color

…

blend with each other

【Empty Rong·Line】

artist

Acky Bright

Curator

Hitomi

date

September 2nd – September 25th

Place

Beijing Xidan Update Field Bazaar Art Space

Artist introduction

cartoonist, illustrator

He is good at comic-style painting creation based on “cool and cute” characters, and is engaged in comics, book illustration and character design.

At the same time, he is active in activities such as on-site paintings and exhibitions of works, and has held many solo exhibitions in Japan and overseas.

Participated in the creation of the comic writing and advertising design of BMW “Racing Hero”

DC Comics ‘Joker’ and ‘Harley Quinn’ variant covers

Procreate official related artwork

Manga “New Transformed Girl” etc…