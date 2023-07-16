Home » I’m addicted to Jiro-style ramen![Shunya Iwakami Blog]
I'm addicted to Jiro-style ramen![Shunya Iwakami Blog]

Hello! My name is Shunya Iwakami.

This time it’s about being addicted!

I am addicted to the rave reviews of Jiro’s ramen!

Have you ever eaten Jiro’s ramen? I love ramen, but I had never had Jiro until recently. I knew it was popular, but I had a heavy image, so I didn’t get to eat it, lol.

I didn’t know anything about it, but I lined up in line and ate Jiro’s ramen for the first time! After eating it once, I fell in love with its taste, volume, and system. I wish I had known sooner lol.

Actually, I’m a big eater, so Jiro’s volume is perfect for me. Even so, even a small ramen was more than a large serving of an ordinary ramen shop, so at first I could barely eat it lol. The method of ordering toppings is unique, and I was nervous at first, but now I’m a little more cool and ask confidently.

Now I basically order large ramen with vegetables and garlic. This is a ridiculous amount, and I was really surprised when I saw it raw. Jiro has become a very important person in my life food.

I think it’s quite high in calories, so be careful not to eat too much because of work!smile

Recently, I’ve been trying out various Jiro-inspired ramen shops! I think there are many shops, so if you have any recommendations, please let me know! ! !

This time around! Well then!

The picture is me in the spirit before going to eat Jiro lol.

