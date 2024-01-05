Home » I’m excited to see what kind of clothes I’ll be able to find this year.[中川大輔ブログ]
Happy new year! This is Daisuke Nakagawa.

We look forward to your continued support in 2024.

This year will be my 8th year as an exclusive model. When I looked at the updated men’s non-no model profile, I was surprised to see that I was next in line after Moriya-san, Kiyohara-san, and Nakata-san.

I’m excited to see what kind of clothes I’ll come across this year.

I also posted it on Instagram, but this is a photo that Jin took for me before the shooting of Men’s Nonno.

I was so embarrassed that I didn’t know what face to make. But I feel like this photo could only be taken by Jin.

While we were eating lunch and walking around, we talked about how important it is to have someone take the picture.

Jin taking pictures.

I was using a camera that I was particular about.
I didn’t touch it because I was afraid I might break it.

