“I’M FASCINATED THAT YOU CAN DISCOVER A SONG COMPLETELY NEW” – IRIS T. IN THE MICA INTERVIEW – mica

The singer IRIS TRÄUTNER aka IRIS T. will release her third album in November 2023 in collaboration with the HANS Z. QUINTET, on which she interprets Franz Schubert’s “Winterreise”. Jürgen Plank spoke to IRIS T. about the classic Schubert interpreter Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau as well as about her own approach to “Der Lindenbaum”, probably the best-known song from “Winterreise”, and about an overall rather disrespectful approach to Schubert’s songs . The conversation also includes the German teen band Tokio Hotel and Nancy and Frank Sinatra. On November 19, 2023 at 2 p.m., 195 years after his death and exactly at the hour of Franz Schubert’s death, IRIS T. and her band will present the album in Porgy & Bess.

Franz Schubert set Wilhelm Müller’s poem cycle “Winterreise” to music around 200 years ago. What fascinated you so much about these songs that you wanted to interpret them yourself?

Iris T.: I only heard “Gute Nacht”, the first song from “Winterreise”, relatively late during my studies. Although I listened to quite a bit of classical music, the “Winterreise” had passed me by until this moment. I was almost 20 years old at the time and a very romantic young girl and I really liked this sentimental, melancholic atmosphere. At the same time I noticed that the numbers are quite modern in terms of melodies and harmonies. I felt like I could sing these songs and bring them into today, which is why this cycle fascinated me. Some of the 24 numbers were of course more difficult to interpret, but there was a solution for every number.

You will be accompanied on the album by multi-instrumentalist Hans Zinkl and his quintet. Did he have a free hand in the arrangements or how did you go about it?

Iris T.: I’ve already looked at a few numbers, transposed some of them and thought about something about the numbers. I presented these numbers to Hans the way I imagine them. With others I had no idea how to implement them, so Hans was given free rein. Sometimes we sat as a couple and tried something out, and Hans also arranged a few pieces on his own and presented the results to me.

There are dozens of recordings of “Winterreise”; the famous Schubert Lied singer Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau alone recorded the song cycle several times – each time with different pianists. To what extent were you inspired by such recordings?

Iris T.: I’ve been thinking about this project since the mid-1990s and back then it wasn’t as fashionable as it is now to deal with the “winter journey”. I have the feeling that a lot has happened since then and I always thought: so many people are already making the “winter trip”. There was a version by Hannes Wader that I listened to. He played guitar and was pretty similar to the original. I also listened to the other versions, for example by Lia Pale, Roland Neuwirth and by Clara Breakfast and Oliver Welter, but I tried to quickly forget about them. You just have to do your own thing. There are the classic versions and there are my versions. I think my father really loves Fischer-Dieskau’s recordings.

“I IMAGINED THAT “THE LINDEN TREE” WAS SOME POP NUMBER.”

The most famous number from “Winterreise” is “Der Lindenbaum”, how did you approach this song?

Iris T.: The idea of ​​making this song as reggae came from me. When you approach a number like that, you can’t have too much respect or fear. I imagined that “The Linden Tree” was some kind of pop number. You play around a bit and reggae presented itself. “The Linden Tree” is folk song-like and the reggae fits well and gives the number a down-to-earth feel.

Iris T. & Hans Z. Quintett (c) Maria Frodl

I was also able to interpret songs by Schubert for the sampler “Schubert is not dead” and when I listened to the selection of material, the motifs of the songs – crows, streams, forests – seemed dusty and antiquated to me. How was it for you?

Iris T.: No, I didn’t feel that way at all. I found many of the songs to be very simple, like pop songs. You have to say: English lyrics by singer-songwriters are not that different. They may also be about lonely hikes in nature. But there were more complicated numbers that I had a hard time with, “The Review” for example. This song wasn’t as simple as “The Linden Tree”, which has two different parts and where the structure is very clear. It may be that the songs are awkward. But they were close to me.

It’s not just Schubert’s songs that seem to fascinate you, you have Andreas Dorau’s “Fred vom Jupiter” on the 2017 album “Leighty Prey” and also a song by “Through the Monsun”. Tokio Hotel covered.

Iris T.: It’s a common thing for me to take songs and completely redesign them. I had the band in the early 2000s Iris T. & Billy Rubin Trio and there we have it Nirvana made on jazz. What fascinates me is that you can completely rediscover a song. You then discover new sides to the melody and the mood. That’s why I kept trying to interpret other numbers. This doesn’t work with all numbers, but especially with Tokio Hotel It’s funny that it worked. “Through the Monsoon” was very well known back then and people heard the song all the time and then I tried to sing it myself. Over Tokio Hotel Everyone always made fun of it, but I thought to myself: I’ll see if the number can do something and I think it’s good. But it sounded different with the Kaulitz brothers’ squeaky voice.

From the monsoon to the brook in Schubert’s songs it is perhaps only a small step.

Iris T.: For example, yes. “The Stormy Morning” is also by Schubert. Maybe I like natural spectacles.

“I WOULDN’T WANT TO MAKE A HAPPY SONG CYCLE.”

It is reported that Schubert performed the “Winterreise,” which he had just set to music, to friends and acquaintances. A reaction to this: I only liked “Der Lindenbaum”, the other songs were too dark. To what extent does this darkness appeal to you?

Iris T.: Yes, I definitely like dark numbers. I think we made some numbers on the album less dark than they actually are. That was of course the Biedermeier period, which was very romantic. This melancholy was modern at the time, I would say, and very popular. In this respect, the songs fit the time. The darkness certainly fascinated me. I think: I wouldn’t want to do a happy song cycle. I don’t know what that says about me, but overall I can say that I like sad songs better.

Schubert wrote “The Winter Journey” in the last phase of his life, when he was already ill. To what extent did you reflect these circumstances in your interpretation?

Iris T. (c) Maria Frodl

Iris T.: Not at all. For us there was no theoretical concept behind it, we said to ourselves: this is the number, what can you do with it. It was more like this: we appropriate the numbers and move away from the original. That was the approach, rather disrespectful. Schubert left us the work; we specifically oriented ourselves on the songs.

The recording was interesting: we arrived in the studio on Friday and turned on the radio and heard that from Monday Lockdown is. That was the first Lockdown and when we went home on Sunday there was no one on the street and it was spooky. Maybe this atmosphere was good for the recordings.

You have a version of “Something Stupid” by Nancy and Frank Sinatra translated into German. Your song is called “Sinatra”.

Iris T.: During my studies I often sang at weddings, almost every week in the summer. “Something Stupid” was a fixture and at some point I came up with the idea that the line “I love you” and the word Sinatra have the same rhythm.

Who do you like better: Nancy or Frank?

Iris T.: Actually, both are good for me. I always found it a bit strange that a father sings this love number with his daughter, but on the other hand it doesn’t matter. Nancy Sinatra is definitely very cool, but so is Frank Sinatra.

Die Band New Model Army collaborated with a symphony orchestra on her new album. Would you agree that musical boundaries are fluid anyway and that a piece of music is about quality and substance?

Iris T.: Yes, I can totally agree with that. A song consists of a melody, harmonies and a structure. You can always change something, but the song still has to be recognizable, that’s clear. During our winter trip we adopted the melodies one-to-one. I gendered the lyrics a bit, but they are like the original. Hans Zinkl was always amazed at how modern Schubert’s harmony leadership was. If a number is good, you can sing it in all sorts of ways.

Thank you very much for the interview.

Jürgen Plank

Iris T. live

So 19.11.2023, Porgy & Bess, Riemergasse 11, 1010 Wien, 14h

