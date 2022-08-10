I Am Groot is an original short drama created by Marvel and a series of Guardians of the Galaxy. Many friends want to know where I am Groot to watch. The editor below brings you I am Groot. Watch the full version online and let’s take a look.

The show will be launched on Disney+.

Video introduction

“I Am Groot” is an original short series created by Marvel and will be launched on the streaming media Disney+ on August 10, 2022.

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise announces new project: ‘Groot’ single-player ‘I Am Groot’ is in the works, with some new and unusual characters in addition to the tree Groot .

The play revolves around the character of Groot.

