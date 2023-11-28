I’m Kota Nomura, a former basketball boy![野村康太ブログ]

Nice to meet you, everyone! I’m Kota Nomura, the new exclusive model for Men’s Nonno!

Born on November 30, 2003, I’m 19 years old from Tokyo! On my days off, I go to the gym and sauna and watch Korean dramas all day long!

Her special skills are basketball, chorus, and sleight-of-hand tying a bow-tie.

I played basketball from the 6th grade of elementary school to the 3rd year of high school, and when I was in high school, I was living in a dormitory in Gunma Prefecture and was devoted to basketball!

My favorite foods are yakiniku, potato chips, and shortcake! !

When I have a long day at work or when I’m exhausted, I end up eating a lot of potato chips (lol).

Kota Nomura will continue to work hard to be active in various fields, both as an actor and as an exclusive model for Men’s Nonno, so please support him!

Share this: Facebook

X

