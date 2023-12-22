I’m looking forward to watching my nephew grow up these days. Children are fun just to watch…[岩上隼也ブログ]

Hello! This is Shunya Iwakami.

Lately, I’ve been looking forward to something.

I wrote about it on my blog a while ago, but my sister gave birth to a child, so I became an uncle, and my nephew turned one year old and has grown a little older. It’s so much fun watching the child grow!

I don’t know if “fun” is the right word to describe it, but it’s a very mysterious, ephemeral, and joyful feeling to see it grow so quickly.lol

It’s interesting just to observe, so I never get tired of watching it. Lol Small children are pure from the bottom of their hearts, so they laugh a lot and cry easily, and it’s really refreshing to be able to feel so pure. I wondered if she and I had a similar time, but she turned 25 in the blink of an eye, and the fact that I’ve been alive for a quarter of a century is incredibly emotional.lol

On this day, my family and I went to my grandmother’s house for the first time in a while and had a relaxing and happy time. Many of my friends my age are getting married and having children, and now that I’m getting to that age, I’ve had more time to think about life.lol

I can’t imagine it yet, but when I think about the possibility of becoming a father someday, I realize that I still lack human skills.lol

It was that day that made me want to become a bigger and better person!

Share this: Facebook

X

