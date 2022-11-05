In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Quentin Tarantino, a well-known director of films including “Kill Bill”, “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, revealed that he does not direct the MCU (Marvel Universe) or other The reason for superhero movies.

In addition to promoting the new book “Cinema Speculation” in the interview, when asked why he was not involved in the superhero series of movies, Quentin Tarantino said: “To do this you have to be hired by people, but I am not an employee, I am It’s not looking for a job.” He also explained that “modern filmmakers expect hero-type movies to fall out of favor” mentioned in the book, saying: “As a genre that dominates the industry in different eras, this situation is actually like the decline of musicals in the 1960s. The directors were all rejoicing.”

However, he also added that he was actually very fascinated by the “Star Wars” series when he was young, and he would go through emotional ups and downs with the characters, but as he got older, this kind of movie was no longer his favorite: “In the final analysis, the current I think I’m closer Directed by Steven SpielbergThe genre of “Encounter of the Third Kind” is not just for fans, but an epic work that surprises everyone. “ Interested inReaders may wish to head over to the Los Angeles Times to view the full interview.