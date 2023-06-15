Im Siwan will star in the second season of “Squid Game” and cooperate with Lee Jung-jae and other seniors.

On June 15, according to Korean media reports, the actor Im Siwan was confirmed to appear in the second season of “Squid Game”, cooperating with Lee Jung Jae, Gong Yoo and others, which aroused huge attention and expectations.

According to the news, Im Siwan has recently confirmed to appear in the Netflix original series “Squid Game 2” and will act as the leading role in the show. What role Im Siwan will play will be kept secret for the time being, but it is definitely a very key character.

In June last year, Director Hwang Dong-hyuk said that Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun will star in “Squid Game 2”, and Kong Yoo may also star. Now that Im Si-wan has been confirmed to join, he will play the protagonist of the second season together with Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun to start a new story. story.

It is reported that the total production cost of the second season of “Squid Game 2” is about 100 billion won. After the casting work is completed, filming will begin this summer, and the target will be released in 2024.

