(April 11, 2023, Hainan, China ) Yesterday, the Swiss pioneer watch brand Rado Swiss radar watch participated in the 2023 China International Consumer Goods Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “Consumer Expo”) with a variety of newly launched watch works. This is the third time for Rado to participate in the Consumer Expo. This time, with a modern and modern booth image, the brand-new and unique wristwatches show the extraordinary charm of the “Material Master”.

Rado Swiss radar watch exhibition hall

Rado presents a pavilion full of brand DNA characteristics in a modern and simple style. The sharp lines and geometric booth not only integrate the true and comfortable modern charm of the True Square series, but also interpret the Captain Cook. The captain series is like an explorer with a retro sports style that is not afraid of the tide, and at the same time it also shows the Centrix crystal series, which is as sensual and charming as the desert wind and Buddha, and other unique main watch works.

Rado Swiss radar watch exhibition hall

Ms. Babrisa, Vice President of Rado China, said: “The success of the Consumer Expo has helped the brand to deepen its development in the Hainan market. This year is the third consecutive year we have participated in the Consumer Expo, and we are also full of sincerity Here comes our most distinctive and latest watch series, and I look forward to seeing you at the booth to experience Rado’s watch works with both materials and design aesthetics.”

Ms. Babrisa, Vice President of Rado China

New watch, new style

This time, Rado Swiss radar watch presented the brand’s iconic True Square series at the Consumer Expo, which advocates freedom of expression, individuality, and true self enjoyment. It stands out with a unique silhouette design with a square in a circle, and the hollow movement design shows the beauty of machinery, and the perfect technology of one-piece high-tech ceramics brings a perfect wearing experience that is warm, skin-friendly and not easy to wear.

The newly upgraded Centrix crystal series is also one of the highlights of this exhibition. This time, it will appear at the Consumer Expo with its brand-new models. The mirror shows the smooth and simple lines of the watch. The diamond and sun pattern design on the dial scale demonstrates elegance and gorgeous temperament. The high-tech ceramic material combined with the bracelet is the best expression of sensual and gentle femininity.

The Captain Cook series demonstrates the brand’s never-ending exploration of life and its fearless spirit of adventurer. This series combines retro appearance with modern design style, from the full ceramic product series represented by “Black Gold Cook” to the ISO6425 certified professional diving watch “Obsidian Black” and other series. The innovative iteration continuously pushes the application of high-tech ceramic materials to new heights.

True Square series skeletonized mechanical watches “Wu Shuang White”, “Wu Shuang Grey”, “Wu Shuang Black”

True Square series open core mechanical watches “Black Fang” and “White Fang”

True Square Real Me Series Watches

Centrix crystal collection watch

Material Master

Rado Swiss radar watch has always enjoyed the reputation of “Material Master”. The exhibition site presented a full range of brand products, including a variety of watch boutiques made of different materials such as colorful high-tech ceramics, ultra-light high-tech ceramics, and Ceramos metal ceramics. , showing the brand’s outstanding material craftsmanship. Rado is one of the first luxury watch brands to enter the Chinese market and enjoys a high reputation in China. Rado Swiss radar watch has been committed to expanding the Chinese watch market for many years, and is deeply loved by Chinese consumers. In this consumer expo, the brand lived up to expectations and brought you a new work combining innovative design and material expression. Each watch is a masterpiece of timepieces that brings together countless ingenuity of watchmakers. I believe that through the platform of the Consumer Expo, we can fully demonstrate the brand’s excellent watchmaking craftsmanship and pioneering spirit to consumers who love the brand.

Rado Swiss radar watch exhibition hall

Layout in Hainan, explore the future

At present, Rado and CDFG have joined hands to set up 5 duty-free shops in Hainan Province. CDFG Haikou International Duty Free Shop and CDFG Sanya Phoenix Airport Duty Free Shop. Among them, the Haikou International Duty Free Shop has a new design image and is also the largest boutique in Hainan. In the future, Rado will continue to deepen the layout of the brand in Hainan, presenting consumers with richer and more diverse timepieces while providing better service and brand experience. In addition, Rado Swiss radar watch will increase investment, while continuing the deep accumulation of the brand, it will continue to improve the innovation in design and material, and create more forward-looking works.

Rado Swiss Rado Watch China Free Group Haikou International Duty Free City Store

Adhering to the original intention of design and exploring the pioneering style, the “Material Master” Rado Swiss radar watch will use high quality and perfect craftsmanship, forward-looking layout of the blueprint for the future, and continue to write a new chapter in the century-old history.

About China International Consumer Goods Fair

The 3rd China International Consumer Goods Expo will be held in Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center from April 11 to 15, 2023. The exhibition will focus on building Hainan as an international tourism and consumption center, gather resources in the global consumption field, and create a global display and trading platform for international consumer products. The theme of this expo is “Sharing Open Opportunities, Creating a Better Life Together”.

aboutRadoSwiss radar watch

Rado has always enjoyed the reputation of “Material Master”. It has revolutionized the new vision of traditional watchmaking technology, introducing high-tech ceramics, ultra-light high-tech ceramics, colored high-tech ceramics and Ceramos metal ceramics into its design sense. Among the various series of products, the brand’s leading position in the industry has been established. Rado Swiss radar watch has won many top international design awards, and is regarded as a very forward-looking pioneer design leading brand in today’s watchmaking industry. It has created industry standards and continuously raised the aesthetics of the wrist to a new level.

