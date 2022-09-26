Listen to the audio version of the article

At Gucci they are looking for dream-makers. From Max Mara travel companions, not tourists. From Brunello Cucinelli «the instinct of genius». The Kering group scouts “the most fearless spirits to cross borders.” At Ralph Lauren, he invites himself to think big: «Be anything you want to be. And be many things “. A single professional dream is not enough, at least for those who want to try a career in the world of fashion, you need many: you can be whatever you want, as long as you know how to be many things. Farfetch, the high-end e-tailer, has even produced a podcast, titled Our people which explains the ways in which people are selected and hired.

A creative path from the very first steps

Working in the fashion world is becoming a creative path right from recruiting. In a period of renewed mobility at all levels – from top management to middle managers – the ways in which talents are recruited tells a lot about the evolution of this sector. For some time there has been talk of new professions, e-commerce and big data have put digital skills at the center, yet in the vacancies of large groups there are also offers where humanistic and relational skills are a priority. At Yoox they hire creative writing samples to become product writers. At Gucci they are looking for welcomists, people capable of giving affability and a sense of home to those who come into contact with the brand for the first time. Not to mention the artisans and skilled workers of which the fashion houses are constantly looking. The lack of young people to be introduced to the more delicate traditional processes has led many groups to invest in training, with internal schools where new generation is “raised” and professions are preserved. Among the novelties expected for 2023, the opening of a training academy at Zegna and the birth in the Novara area of ​​a center of excellence for prototypers, supported by Gucci, Herno, IN.CO., Versace and Zamasport.

In this team of great changes, the first to have to innovate methods and skills are the professionals of human resources: they, first of all, are required to have creative as well as analytical qualities, new selective skills and strategic vision.

Quality control by Loro Piana

Gaemperle (Lvmh): “Human resources are strategic for success”

We talk about it with Chantal Gaemperle, executive vice president of LVMH Human Resources and Synergies. “We live in a changing world, what we need most are people who are able to manage uncertainty and turn it into a challenge. In 2007, when I arrived, we had 60,000 employees. Since then the group has grown impressively, today we have around 180,000 people from all over the world and 179 different nationalities. Human resources have become a strategic aspect for success. As Bernard Arnault often says: “A brand that doesn’t work simply doesn’t have the right leader”. Which demonstrates the importance we attach to human capital, a key factor in improving business growth. It is about creating value through talents and it is our responsibility to identify them ».

Transversal skills win

So what are the selection criteria? «Passion, good questions and curiosity. We especially value transversal skills: creativity, agility in learning, ability to work with others. It is a question of mentality: specific techniques are learned by working in the company, what counts is openness to innovation: accepting unpredictability ». On the LVMH website it is specified that to be part of the group you need an “entrepreneurial mindset”: how can you be employees while maintaining an independent entrepreneurial spirit? “We are entrepreneurs at heart and we want people who break down the barriers, be bold, take responsibility for their actions. By the end of 2022 we plan to recruit 25,000 young people under the age of 30 all over the world ”. In what positions? «We must work today to be able to anticipate the needs we will have in the future. This is why our Métiers d’Excellence institute exists and 39 maison of the group participate in 34 training programs in collaboration with 24 schools. Another essential profession is sales, to be increasingly competitive in distribution and omnichannel retail ».