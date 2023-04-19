Imagine Dragons frontman officially divorced Dan Reynolds_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Dan Reynolds

Sina Entertainment News The wife of Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of the rock band Imagine Dragons in the United States, officially announced her divorce on a social platform.

In 2018, Dan Reynolds announced his divorce from Aja, but they reconciled quickly and gave birth to a son in 2019. In September 2022, Dan Reynolds announced his divorce from his wife Aja Volkman again.

It is reported that in 2010, Dan was invited by Aja’s band Nico Vega to take the stage. Since then, the two have known each other. Later, Dan invited her to record songs together, and then the two formed a duo. The two also performed together. love river. They got married soon in 2011, gave birth to their first child Arrow Eve in the second year, and gave birth to a pair of twin girls-Gia James and Coco Rae in March 2017.

