Home » Imagine Dragons frontman officially divorced Dan Reynolds_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

Imagine Dragons frontman officially divorced Dan Reynolds_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
Imagine Dragons frontman officially divorced Dan Reynolds_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Dan Reynolds

Sina Entertainment News The wife of Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of the rock band Imagine Dragons in the United States, officially announced her divorce on a social platform.

In 2018, Dan Reynolds announced his divorce from Aja, but they reconciled quickly and gave birth to a son in 2019. In September 2022, Dan Reynolds announced his divorce from his wife Aja Volkman again.

It is reported that in 2010, Dan was invited by Aja’s band Nico Vega to take the stage. Since then, the two have known each other. Later, Dan invited her to record songs together, and then the two formed a duo. The two also performed together. love river. They got married soon in 2011, gave birth to their first child Arrow Eve in the second year, and gave birth to a pair of twin girls-Gia James and Coco Rae in March 2017.

(Editor in charge: Junior 5)

See also  Pisces horoscope for today, Wednesday, March 15, 2023: predictions for love, work and health

You may also like

Gutiérrez meets again with the Vaca Muerta firms...

China Should Use Its Storytelling Skills More Effectively

Institute: Nicolás Linares and the keys to a...

Beijing Performance Group’s “May Performance Season” focuses on...

NASA has a habitat ready to simulate a...

Inauguration of a monument in homage to Marcelo...

17173 Hot Game List: “Magic Tower” 3.0 is...

Nuxe accelerates in Italy, the second market after...

New cut in Meta: they will lay off...

Tiffany presents Diamonds & Wonders in Shanghai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy