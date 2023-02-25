



Performance Highlights in Greater China (Note: Unless otherwise noted, the following data are based on the 2021 annual financial performance as the benchmark)

· In the beginning of 2023, the box office of the IMAX China Spring Festival stalls will reach 231 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 54%. “The Wandering Earth 2” leads the IMAX Lunar New Year box office – and is now the highest-grossing domestic Chinese film in IMAX history.

· “Avatar: Way of Water” IMAX Chinese theater box office exceeded 52 million US dollars, accounting for as high as 22% – setting a record for the highest IMAX share of a Hollywood film in China for the first time.

· Year-to-date, IMAX’s box office in mainland China theaters has exceeded 86 million US dollars, more than 50% of the box office in 2022, and its market share is 4.4%, higher than the 2.2% in the same period in 2022.

Adjusted net income of $12.4 million in 2022 despite the significant impact of the temporary closure of theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic and limited movie content availability.

· Approved the payment of final dividends totaling approximately US$5.1 million, or US$0.015 per share. The payout ratio is 50%, in line with the previous year.

Shanghai – February 23, 2023 –IMAX CHINA Holding, Inc. (“IMAX China” or the “Company”, HKEx: 1970) today announced full-year 2022 Greater China revenue of US$73.3 millionreported and adjusted net income were $10.8 million and $12.4 million, respectively.Please refer to our results announcement filed with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange or the IMAX China website (http://www.imax.cn/investor) in the Investor Relations column.

Richard Gelfond, chairman of IMAX China, said: “We are very pleased to see that China has once again become the world’s top movie market so quickly. Within two months after the theater reopened, the company has harvested the current box office of IMAX movies in the Chinese market.” Two of the top three titles – “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “The Wandering Earth 2”, set a new record for the Chinese New Year. These are further evidence of the market and audience’s desire for the IMAX experience (The IMAX Experience®) Strong demand. Looking forward to 2023, the dynamic Hollywood film content and more and more local film productions suitable for IMAX give us confidence in the re-acceleration of business growth.”

Meng Danqing, CEO of IMAX China, said: “At the beginning of this critical recovery year, I am very pleased to have the honor to join IMAX China. Looking back on the past three years, the epidemic has undoubtedly accelerated the trend of the film industry from consumer experience to content production. It will continue to benefit IMAX China, an industry-leading high-end entertainment technology company. The company’s significant increase in market share, increasing IMAX special shooting content and the increasing popularity of IMAX laser experience have strengthened our positioning for long-term growth. Consolidating While IMAX is a leading entertainment technology brand, I hope to lead the company to continuously seek new growth opportunities to further unlock the commercial value of our unique assets and push the business to new heights.”

IMAX China Dividends

IMAX China announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a final cash dividend of US$0.015 per share, totaling approximately US$5.1 million based on the total number of shares issued as of December 31, 2022.

business progress

On July 25, 2022, IMAX China and Imax Corporation signed an IMAX Enhanced China business investment agreement. Accordingly, IMAX China acquires and enjoys the exclusive right to develop IMAX Enhanced business in Greater China.

Cinema Network Progress

As of December 31, 2022, the company has achieved further theater network growth. The IMAX® theater network in Greater China has a total of 794 systems, of which 401 theaters are full-revenue-sharing models, 112 theaters are mixed-revenue models, and 281 theaters are for the sales model. The company installed a total of 28 theater systems throughout 2022, including new installations, upgrades and relocated systems. The number of installations for the full year of 2021 is 57.

The company will sign 20 new theaters in 2022, and the total number of contracted theaters to be built will be 204 sets of systems as of December 31, 2022.

telephone conference

IMAX China will hold a conference call at 8:00 am Hong Kong time today to discuss the 2022 fiscal year results. To dial into the conference call, the new participation process is as follows, interested participants should pre-register at this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI7789e59f833342ee93408657686c8763，You will receive a dial-in number and PIN. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to dial in to the conference call ten minutes before the scheduled start time. investors.imax.com will host a webcast replay of the conference call.