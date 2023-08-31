IMAX China Sets New Box Office Record for Best Summer Season in Company’s History

IMAX China Sets New Summer Box Office Record

IMAX China announced today that it has achieved a record-breaking summer season at the box office, surpassing its previous record set in 2019. The company grossed RMB 710 million, surpassing the previous record of 670 million yuan. Additionally, IMAX China also set the best July and August box office in its history.

The success of IMAX China‘s summer record can be attributed to the mythical epic blockbuster “Fengshen Part I” directed by Wu Ershan. The film has not only contributed greatly to IMAX China‘s summer record but also surpassed the historical box office of the 2019 summer release “Nezha: The Devil Boy Comes into the World.” So far, “Fengshen Part I” has achieved 248 million box office in the IMAX China theater network, with IMAX contributing 10% of the revenue despite having less than 1% of the screens.

The diverse film list, particularly the continuous release of high-quality Chinese and foreign blockbusters, has also played a significant role in achieving this year’s record-breaking results. Throughout the summer, 8 out of the top 10 theaters in the national box office ranking were IMAX theaters, showcasing the strong brand recognition and audience preference for experiencing blockbuster content during peak viewing periods.

As the summer vacation comes to an end, IMAX China welcomes the release of “Oppenheimer,” written and directed by Christopher Nolan, in mainland China on August 30. The film opened with a strong performance, generating 13.1 million yuan at IMAX China‘s box office on the opening day. This accounted for 35% of the total box office on the opening day and a remarkable 68% of the box office during the zero-point show, setting the highest proportion and best box office for a Nolan film in IMAX China on its opening day.

“Oppenheimer” was shot using a combination of IMAX 65mm film and ordinary 65mm large-format film. It also introduced IMAX film to shoot black and white clips, offering an upgraded image narrative experience.

The success of IMAX China‘s summer box office record in Guangxi demonstrates the growing popularity and influence of IMAX theaters. Audiences continue to choose IMAX as their preferred platform to enjoy high-quality blockbuster content, solidifying IMAX’s position as a leader in the film exhibition industry.

