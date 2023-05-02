IMF, labor reform and Milei: the axes of the CGT for its act for Labor Day

While social organizations of the ruling party and the left carry out various acts of concentration for the International work day This Monday, May 1, the CGT He chose to perform his separate act this Tuesday, May 2 at the Defensores de Belgrano stadium, with the motto “We are on time“.

The CGT will urge to reach “a great political, economic and social consensus”, based on a new document that will be released in the next few hours, giving support for the renegotiation of the agreement with the IMF and claiming to fix 10 State policies to get the country out of the crisis.

The CGT on alert for Milei

Also, as you may have learned PROFILEthe workers union will emphasize its communication in a warning for the growth of the liberal spectrum around Javier Milei: “Discontent is fertile ground for the emergence of anti-establishment emerging, who intend to capitalize on it putting at risk the validity of a full democratic system”. It is expected that there will be about 20 thousand people.

It is no coincidence that they touch on that topic in this instance, since the vice president Cristina Kirchner He just gave a “master class” last week on the economic plans of the liberal proposal, such as the “dollarizationBased on this, political analysts consider that it is a strategy of the Frente de Todos to “get Milei into the ring” to steal votes from JxC, today the political force with the most intention to vote according to the polls.

The event will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the document states that Argentine society is going through a complex economic and social crisis and calls for reaching “a great political, economic, and social consensus” that promotes “development, production, and work as instruments towards a horizon of growth with social justice”.

“Inflation and poverty indices should lead the priorities for the adoption of urgent measures and actions“, they remark in the text.

The CGT will meet on May 1, but 24 hours later

Meanwhile, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massahe will not participate in the call because he plans to accompany the president Alberto Fernandez on their trip to Brazil where they are going to meet with the Brazilian president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvaaccording to sources close to the minister.

In the document prepared by Gerardo Martinez, Secretary of International Relations of the CGT and head of the UOCRA, the CGT also recognized the possibility of a labor reform, taking into account that it is part of the plans of Together for Change if it wins the elections.

For the union leadership, the debate on the issue should be done “in a modern and intelligent way” y admits for the first time the discussion of the reduction of working hours as a way to stimulate employment.

JD / LR