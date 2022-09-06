On September 3, Changsha IFS officially launched the 2022 “Instant” Drama Project (CSIFS Drama Project 2022). During the event, three major theaters, Sleepless Night, Garden Play Dream, and Daytime Fantasy, will be launched, with 8 major repertoires presenting the different development of the drama “viewing-performing relationship” in various theatrical forms such as immersive drama special exhibition, stage play, and environmental drama. stage. The Shanghai version of “Sleepless Night”, the originator of the world‘s immersive drama, first came to Changsha with a special exhibition. The first person in Chinese contemporary shadow puppet art, Mr. Wang Tianwen, led the “Wang’s Shadow Puppet” team to create a pioneering experiment of intangible cultural heritage. Commercial buildings create a new topic of environmental drama. As a trendy cultural landmark in Central China, Changsha IFS has carried out the practice of theatrical innovation public project for the first time. In this season when the fruit is beginning to emerge, it will bring a feast of theatrical culture with equal emphasis on art and trendy experience to the people of Xingcheng.





Immediately enter the play, go to the wonderful

Changsha IFS’s this drama project, with the theme of “instant”, not only cares about the life philosophy of the current Z generation, but also conveys the relationship between life and drama. Immediately to live and experience the beauty of the moment is the attitude of life that we advocate and appreciate. Every moment condenses into eternity, and the present connects the past and the future. How similar is drama and life? As the oldest art genre, it presents every distant past and future in the “immediate” in the form of absolute time and space art, allowing the audience to face the characters in the drama and constantly absorb and create themselves. Inspiration for life script.

This drama plan focuses on the export of international culture, traditional culture and local culture, and sets up triple dream theaters respectively, waiting for the audience to enter the drama. Whether it is the shocking look and feel brought by the global immersive IP, or the cross-border creation of “intangible cultural heritage” to create a collision between traditional theater art and trendy culture, or the creation and breakthrough of new local theater forces represented by local theater art institutions , The depth and diversity of this drama project show the aesthetic interest that Changsha IFS has always adhered to and the continuous efforts to promote drama, art and culture, and create an extraordinary quality of life and experience for the city.





(“Instant” 2022 Changsha IFS drama plan will appear with three major theaters)

“MORE ON SLEEP NO MORE” immersion drama “Sleepless Nights” special exhibition debuts in Changsha

As the core link of this drama plan, the Shanghai version of “Sleepless Nights”, the originator of global immersive drama and THEA AWARDS annual achievement award-winning work, is the first to bring an IP-specific field exhibition – “MORE ON SLEEP NO MORE” officially on September 3 In the atrium on the west side of IFS LG2 in Changsha and the L7 art gallery, two-story spaces of “Dream Making” and “Dream Entry” were created to meet the audience, which will last until October 31st.





(“MORE ON SLEEP NO MORE” Immersion Drama “Sleepless Night” Special Exhibition, Changsha Station)

This exhibition is a site-specific exhibition jointly conceived by the Chinese and foreign main creative teams on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the immersive drama “Sleepless Night” in Shanghai. It will be opened to the public for the first time in the West Bank of Shanghai in 2021. The first stop of the touring show in the range. “MORE ON SLEEP NO MORE” immersion drama “Sleepless Nights” Special Exhibition, Changsha Station is the first time to bring the mysterious McKinnon Theater to cities other than Shanghai in the form of exhibition and performance.





“Through the maze, you will enter an unparalleled immersive space.” The special exhibition sets up an immersive experience space in the atrium on the west side of IFS LG2 in Changsha, constructing classic scenes including a retro tea room, corridor maze, film dark room, garden and bedroom. At the same time, according to the architectural characteristics of Changsha IFS, an exclusive customized scene has been added, which is integrated into the cultural characteristics of Changsha, and a new area of ​​the tea room is specially set up to graft the original genes of the immersive IP with the urban genes, and collide with new sparks.





The retro furniture of the 1930s, the opulent McKinnon Hotel, the film on the table and the smell in the air… Whether it is the mysterious atmosphere in the classic scene or the installation full of narrative sense, it will fully awaken the five senses experience and guide the audience. Explore the intricate details of the exhibition and immerse yourself in true sleepless nights.













In Changsha IFS L7 Art Gallery, the well-designed exhibition gallery has hidden mysteries, nearly 100 exquisite stills and sound installations, revealing the behind-the-scenes story of “Sleepless Night” for you, understanding the professional cultural interpretation, reviewing the wonderful moments of the past, and letting the audience The intricate details of the drama can be tasted in advance. On the opening day, David Rafael Botana, the resident director of the Shanghai version of “Sleepless Nights”, also appeared in the special exhibition to communicate with the audience on the spot. By sharing the actor training method of “Sleepless Nights”, he gave A new viewing angle for the audience.









(Shared by David Rafael Botana, director-in-residence of the Shanghai version of “Sleepless Night”)









“Sleep No More, Shanghai” is the only official performance version in Asia, co-produced by Punchdrunk and SMG LIVE, and premiered in Shanghai, China in December 2016. It has performed more than 1,400 performances, held nearly 30 special themed events, and received more than 440,000 audiences at home and abroad. It has become a well-deserved immersive drama classic masterpiece. The special performance version presented in this special exhibition combines various expression techniques such as lighting, music, and multimedia, presenting a surreal fantasy that puts the audience in a dream-like space. The exhibition space has also been partially upgraded compared to the previous version, introducing the “hidden space” mechanism to create an experience for the audience to experience and dream in person. The ultimate aesthetic pursuit, the immersive space atmosphere, and the improvement of interaction and experience, friends who are familiar with the Shanghai version of the immersive drama “Sleepless Night” will definitely be able to find the long-lost feeling, and audiences who haven’t been there can also enjoy it. Changsha has a sneak peek.









During the special exhibition, the audience can watch the exhibition with any consumption at Changsha IFS (the special exhibition in the atrium on the west side of LG2 is not open every Monday, except for special performance days.) For special performance tickets, the audience can enter the “Changsha IFS” applet to learn about the performance Arranged, with 20,000 points, you can exchange for a special performance ticket, and you can get a surprise at the scene “MORE ON SLEEP NO MORE” immersion drama “Sleepless Night” special exhibition · Changsha Station derivative companion gift.

The dream of playing in the garden, traditional arts can meet the voice of the new wave

The Immediate Drama Project is based on the main line of “Intangible Cultural Heritage” to create a garden play dream theater, and takes the outstanding work “Peony Pavilion” from the intangible cultural heritage as a creative source to create an outdoor public art theater. In the main scene of the theater, the artisan team of “Wang’s Shadow Puppet” carefully sculpted “Liu Mengmei” and “Du Liniang” double-sided portrait shadow puppets, using intangible cultural heritage art to project the classic characters into reality, and landed in Changsha IFS L7 Sculpture Garden. Through “traditional art” and “contemporary context” to carry out a dialogue of civilizations across time and space, Yuyuan Ximeng Theater will bring four plays to share the inheritance.





(Amusement Garden Play Dream Theater)

The biggest surprise of the Yuyuan Ximeng Theater came from the classic shadow play “August 15” and “Phantom Westward Journey” brought by the National Inherited Inheritance Wang’s Shadow Puppet Art Troupe. The “Dream of Play” theater was specially customized and performed live in Hunan for the first time. The ingenious design of shadow puppet elements is very ingenious. Through light and shadow, a simple but not simple artistic structure is used. Not only that, the performance of shadow puppets also includes the first shadow puppet crossover experimental music performance brought by pioneer musician LIONMAN, combining different styles of modern music with traditional shadow puppet operas, and then creating the movement of the pioneer dream of the Z era. “Phantom Westward Journey” is a crossover of Chinese contemporary opera by pioneer musician LIONMAN, colliding and interpreting the voice of the future.





In addition, the theater also gathers the innovative repertoire “Dream of the Peony Pavilion”, which is a crossover of Kunqu Opera art. Kunqu Opera actors dialogue with modern time and space through the curtain, expressing through time-travel art, and continuing the deep feelings in the world. “Wandering in Wonderland of Mountains and Seas” combines physical experimental drama with ancient Chinese mythology, taking you deep into the mountains and seas, opening an immersive journey of fantasy, and telling the story of the mythical beasts of the Shanhaijing in the style of Generation Z.





Daydream Theater Art Redefines Public Space

As a unit that reflects the diversification and richness of theatrical forms, the Daydream Theater is the most forward-looking innovative attempt of this drama plan. Specially cooperated with Hunan Provincial Drama Theater, the only professional drama performance troupe in Hunan Province, the only local non-profit drama promotion organization in Changsha, “Desert Island Drama Studio”, and Hunan’s first improv troupe “Smile Improvisation Studio” to jointly bring environmental dramas “Foul” is the first to use the commercial public space as the stage, breaking through the limitations of traditional theater on the established space, sound and light, and completing a theater carnival with the audience.





The presentation of this play is very creative: multiple forms such as script reading, physical play, light and shadow show, live house, etc. are integrated into one, breaking the rules and acting across boundaries, making full use of the public space attributes of Changsha IFS, and continuing to promote the popularization of public drama and drama Cultural transmission.





(“Foul” is the first in the country to use commercial buildings as space carriers to present a new subject of environmental drama experiments)

Participating institutions in this content unit can be described as dazzling, including environmental drama attempts brought by local youth drama institutions in Changsha led by Hunan Provincial Theater. There are also “The Moon and Sixpence” and “Little Living Room of Love” brought by Li Theater, a youth theater group with an interactive and immersive theater experience in infinite scenes. Through “acting different “life” according to different venues, and adding interactive links in the theater that the audience can participate in, the audience can also participate in the play and perform together.





“Instant” privileges are presented simultaneously, and enjoy the drama life above the bright moon

The Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, and Changsha IFS is offering an instant privilege, especially the “Above the Bright Moon” Mid-Autumn Mooncake Gift Box, where the alien rock patterns bloom into the beauty of the starry sky. Looking forward to the future, try boldly, let you immerse yourself in the drama life, and celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival reunion. Customers can redeem 38,888 points in the official applet of “Changsha IFC” for a limited time from now until September 10.





(Changsha IFS “Above the Bright Moon” Mid-Autumn Mooncake Gift Box)

Changsha IFS has always taken serving consumers’ lives, advocating cultural innovation, and leading a healthier and happier lifestyle as its development vision. This drama plan makes full use of the public space of Changsha IFS itself, allowing dramas to go out of theaters and theaters into commercial spaces, breaking the boundaries between traditional stages and auditoriums; at the same time, different from drama festivals and professional theaters, the relationship between Changsha IFS and drama Be more open and diverse, support the dissemination and promotion of drama culture in your own way, create opportunities for the audience, and join us in a life gathering about drama.

