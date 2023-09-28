Immerse Yourself in a Cruise-Themed Theatrical Experience on the Liangma River

Cruise-Themed Theatrical Pop-Up Event Launched on Liangma River Cruise Ship

Recently, a cruise-themed theatrical pop-up event was jointly launched by Happy Mahua and Liangma River International Style Waterfront on the Liangma River Cruise Ship. The event featured the actors of Happy Twist performing the game drama “Countdown to the Sea” and interacting with tourists through card games. This unique experience allowed tourists to enjoy the beautiful river view while immersing themselves in the charm of the drama.

During the “National Day” period, Happy Twist and Liangma River International Style Waterfront will collaborate to launch a cruise-themed drama pop-up co-branded package, creating a new and exciting way for tourists to enjoy the “National Day” Golden Week.

“Countdown to the Sea” is Happy Mahua’s first cruise-themed game drama, currently being staged at the Flower World of Jiarui Cultural Center, just 7 kilometers away from Liangma River. The drama combines dramatic interpretation and script-killing reasoning, immersing the audience in a dream. On the real-life cruise ship banquet hall, under the guidance of the Happy Twist cast, tourists can enjoy exciting camp confrontations and reductive reasoning.

The Liangma River night boat tour has become one of the most popular tourism and leisure projects in Beijing this summer. It offers a different perspective of Beijing through its natural Feng Shui system, technological lighting, and immersive route. This joint event allows tourists to experience the dramatic content of “Countdown to the Sea” onboard the ship, offering a unique way to enjoy the drama.

The event includes the participation of both real and fake cruise ships, creating a super immersive “travel” journey. Tourists dressed in Republican-style cheongsam and gauze hats are welcomed onboard by the captain. They learn the hand dance of the “Golden Era” and embark on a theatrical journey. During the voyage, tourists admire landmark buildings such as Chaoyang Park and the Blue Harbor Business District, while also interacting with the Happy Twist actors through interesting card games. The winners receive a free Happy Twist drama ticket.

Many tourists who participated in the cruise activities found it to be a fascinating experience. Mr. Miao shared, “It was very interesting to experience script interpretation and card games on a ship for the first time. You can not only enjoy the beautiful scenery of Liangma River but also feel the unique charm of theater culture.”

Co-branded packages for the event are now on sale on Dianping’s merchant interface and the official channels of both parties. Tourists who purchase the combined ticket can enjoy a Happy Mahua drama and receive a free Liangma River night cruise experience. The package offers two unique experiences in one trip, enriching tourists’ National Day travel plans.

This collaboration between Happy Mahua and Liangma River International Style Waterfront is not only a cross-border marketing innovation but also an attempt to break through business boundaries and explore new scenes and ecosystems in the field of offline entertainment. By extending the drama experience to special tourist destinations, the collaboration opens up a close relationship between the public and art, providing citizens with a richer and more immersive cultural experience.

“This is our 1.0 version of the linkage experience. In the future, we will continue to promote more gameplay innovations in content and space, exploring more 2.0 and 3.0 version linkage experiences that are not limited to special events or private venues,” said the representative of Happy Mahua. The company plans to create new value experiences for tourists and theater lovers by partnering with different space carriers and co-creating with more partners.