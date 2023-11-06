Immersive Experience: Hermès Unveils ‘Carving Time’ 2023 Haute Horlogerie Exhibition in Shanghai

Hermès Opens “Carving Time” Haute Horlogerie Exhibition in Shanghai

Shanghai, China – On September 15, luxury brand Hermès unveiled its latest watch exhibition, “Carving Time” 2023 Haute Horlogerie Exhibition, at the prestigious “Hermès House” in Shanghai. The exhibition brings to life the scene design first presented by Hermès and artist Clément Vieille at the “Watches and Wonders” exhibition in Geneva, offering visitors an immersive experience filled with a dreamy ambiance.

The artistic installation created by Clément Vieille, using composite materials, adds a unique rhythm to the time world of Hermès. Visitors can explore the exhibition from multiple routes, simulating the experience of examining the intricate structure of a mechanical watch.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by Hermès Watch CEO Mr. Laurent Dordet, Creative Director Mr. Philippe Delhotal, and artist Mr. Clément Vieille. Mr. Dordet stated, “Time is the essence of timepieces and the inspiration behind Hermès creations. In a world that is constantly evolving, we continue to pursue exquisite watchmaking craftsmanship and strive to create unique and imaginative timepieces to showcase the meaning of time in all its beauty.”

Artist Clément Vieille commented, “‘Exquisite Time’ is more than just a theme; it is an attitude towards time and an aesthetic pursuit. We blend sculpture, watchmaking skills, and time to create the extraordinary world of Hermès time, with each sculpture reflecting the beauty of the watch and transforming it into a new and unique art form.”

The high-end watch exhibition showcases over 30 exquisite timepieces, including watches with complex functions, jewelry watches, and other craftsmanship works. These timepieces exhibit more than 20 advanced techniques, such as mother-of-pearl micro-painting, leather inlays, and grand feu enamel, demonstrating the ingenuity and skill of Hermès.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the ARCEAU Costume de Fête watch, which combines diamond micro-painting, leather inlay, metal thread sewing, and laser-engraved metal appliqué techniques. This masterpiece intertwines the plots of Polish folk tales to create a captivating emotional narrative. Hermès craftsmen showcase their incredible skill by delicately polishing the leather using the marquetry technique, ingeniously combining soft leather with delicate metal to create a textured and unique dial.

The ARCEAU Belles du Mexique watch draws inspiration from the Mexican Harabe dance, one of the most representative folk dances in Mexican culture. The watch’s center is adorned with seven movable appliqués, reminiscent of the flowing hem of a woman’s skirt during the dance. The craftsmen utilize diamond-set micro-painting to create clear patterns and breathtaking color levels on the dial, capturing the beauty of the dance in an eternal moment.

Another notable timepiece is the Arceau L’heure de la lune monthly reading time watch, which interprets the fusion of complex functions and aesthetics. This watch displays the moon phases in the northern and southern hemispheres simultaneously, creating a dreamy cosmic dimension. The heavenly bodies of the two hemispheres are positioned opposite each other, offering a whimsical journey through the stars and the moon. This watch received the “Best Astronomy and Calendar Watch” award at the GPHG Grand Prix de la Haute Horlogerie Geneva in 2019.

The exhibition also showcases jewelry watches, such as the FAUBOURG Joaillerie – Marguerite watch, which combines rose gold, white gold, and opal dials to create a stunning and unique atmosphere. Each watch strap in this series is set with 388 diamonds, symbolizing stars in the night sky.

Throughout the “Carving Time” exhibition, Hermès demonstrates its commitment to preserving artisanal techniques and creating timepieces that transcend their functional purpose. By combining artistry with watchmaking skills, Hermès showcases the exquisite beauty and infinite possibilities of time.

The “Carving Time” 2023 Haute Horlogerie Exhibition will be open to the public at the “Hermès House” in Shanghai until October 15, inviting watch enthusiasts and art lovers to immerse themselves in the mesmerizing world of Hermès time.

