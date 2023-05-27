Immortal – War Against All – Statement Review

Immortal – War Against All

Origin: Norway

Release: 26.05.2023

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

Duration: 38:08

Genre: Black Metal

Immortal from Bergen, Norway have established themselves as one of the most important black metal bands in the world. Founded by demonase and Abbath (Bass/Vocals) In 1990, the band released an impressive discography and defined the musical style for which the band became known.

In 2003 were Immortal was shelved but returned to the stage in 2007, completing several headline performances and touring in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

In 2023 will demonase with Immortal so now the 10th studio album of the band, War Against All, publish. The album, composed and recorded by Demonaz, features a number of session members as on previous recordings and was recorded by Inherit Isdal produced and in Conclave & Earshot Studio in Bergen, Norway, from Herbrand Larsen and Inherit Isdal recorded. The album was mastered by Iver Sandøy in Solslottet.

You can read what our editors Adriana, Andreas, Frank and Ingo have to say about it here:

Adriana: Immortal without Abbath, How does that work? Let me tell you: It works perfectly! Also War against all Serve the classic Norwegian Black Metal fan base and bring even more to the CD. demonase himself says: “Cold nights in the forest, in the mountains under the winter moon. It’s what keeps the spirit alive and forms the basis of our music.” And you can hear that on every song on the album! Catches me personally Wargod HERE most, closely followed by the playful instrumental number Nordlandihr. Minus point for me: where was this album last winter and why is it coming now, with hot summer in mind? So full of me 8 / 10.

Andreas: Immortal have changed over the years. This applies to the band line-up and sound. Nevertheless has demonase created a multi-faceted, if not necessarily innovative, album. The start with War Against All and Thunders Of Darkness appears impetuous and simple. After that there is Wargod, due to the penetration with Viking Metal tones, a successful surprise. The highlight is for me No Sun, which increases with each iteration. After that, the rest of the album loses some of its excitement as the songs seem to build almost entirely on pre-existing material. But this look back at earlier sounds from the 1990s will appeal to old fans. 8 / 10

Frank: It can also be done without Abbath, and how! After Northern Chaos Gods convince demonase & Co. with their new album War Against All in the fullest line. Even after the 10th run, the songs have the substance to not encounter great boredom. In the end stay Immortal true to their Black Metal style and also deliver in terms of play. Especially the playful instrumental piece Nordlandihr and the fast-paced band anthem Immortal really grabbed me. A solid album without bending too much. However, it’s a Nordic javelin throw away from becoming a band classic. Nevertheless, the disc gets fine from me 8 / 10

Ingo: I’m thinking outside the box again and writing a few lines about an album and a band that I hadn’t even considered before. Compared to the predecessor Northern Chaos Gods is War Against All much more accessible for me and sometimes leaves its traditional Black Metal realms. That suits me a lot, I’m sure I’ll play the album one or two more times. 8 / 10

Conclusion

In matters Immortal our editors agree! So much Black Metal deserves a whopping 8 / 10 and will surely be found in one or the other ranking.





Line Up

Demonaz – vocals, bass, guitar

Tracklist

01. War Against All

02. Thunders Of Darkness

03. Wargod

04. No Sun

05. Return To Cold

06. Norlandihr

07. Immortal

08. Blashyrkh My Throne

