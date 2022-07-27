Shreddage 3 Fretless is a gorgeous Kontakt library of virtual five-string fretless electric basses that perfectly captures the iconic “mwah” sound that countless fretless bass players are familiar with. The round, sonorous sound is suitable for beautiful lead bass and solid bass parts, making it a very useful general-purpose virtual bass instrument.

Shreddage 3 Fretless was recorded by famed multi-instrumentalist George Nowik using three channels, including dry and two real amps. All important articulation techniques, noises, and even the details of each finger are precisely captured. Great expressiveness perfect for funk, jazz, jazz rock and modern genres. It works equally well for lead bass, or as a bass part in any type of music.

The revamped Shreddage 3.5 engine offers better adjustability than ever, with a cleaner user interface and simpler pronunciation mapping. You can switch “playing styles” directly from the main interface without worrying about hand position, fret, etc. For example, switch directly from standard bass playing to master solo. The new “Keyboard Mode” has the same sensitivity and consistency as a premium workstation. Each MIDI note is pre-assigned to a specific fret or string, allowing you to always get the same timbre on any given MIDI note, with no restrictions on polyphony or articulation. The new Articulations tab is based on the Total Articulation Control Technology (TACT) 3.0 system, allowing you to visually adjust the mapping and adjustment of each articulation.

Please watch the introduction video of Shreddage 3 Fretless (Original video address: https://youtu.be/JmhYVmSKoaM)

Features

Over 20,000 original 24-bit samples, make your own sounds by mixing up to three signals: DI (dry), SM57 and e902 (amp)

The signature sound of a carefully crafted five-string bass perfect for funk, jazz, jazz-rock, ambient and more

All-important articulation techniques: Sequence almost any part with sustain, mute, staccato, harmony, hammer/pull, slide and release noise

Realistic performance with fine-grained sampling: each string is sampled from open to highest scale, each note has up to 4x down/up, 3 dynamic layers and 5 palm mute layers

Contains 36 presets ranging from clean, broad bass to high-gain distortion, varied attack and ambience

Next-generation virtual bass engine to write and play funky bass riffs and melodic lines, with multiple playing styles and options

Beautiful, spacious user interface for easy adjustment of all important controls, or in-depth tuning and customization of engine parameters

Multi-input feature designed for realistic chords, with optional predictive analysis of notes to calculate the most realistic fingering and articulation

Global articulation control technology to map, shape and trigger every articulation, including key switches, velocity, MIDI CC, and more

Console-style effects rack and mixer with over 30 effects including: EQs, compressors, reverbs, pedals, cabinets, amps, and more

Shreddage 3 Fretless First Release Special: $109 (Original price: $129) for free Kontakt Player with NKS support. Additional discounts for original Shreddage 3 Abyss and Shreddage 3 Precision users through August 9, 2022.

Official website: https://impactsoundworks.com/product/shreddage-3-fretless/